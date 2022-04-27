Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Pumas UNAM is set to take on the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Champions League final. This will be played in two legs, with the second set to be played on May 4.

This is the first time that either of these teams has made it to the final of this iteration of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC Date April 27, 2022 Times 10:30 pm ET, 7:30 pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas UNAM roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Tapia, Paz Defenders Moza, Rodriguez, Julio Gonzalez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Freyfeld Midfielders Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, A. Alvarez, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Caicedo, Jose, Gonzalez, Carreon, Perez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Miguel, Moreno, Samano, Angel Garcia Forwards Ignacio Dinenno, Islas, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo, Duran

UNAM is coming off of a semifinals win over Cruz Azul. A pair of Juan Ignacio Dinenno goals in the first leg put Pumas ahead 2-1 heading into the second leg. In that second match, neither side could manage a goal.

While Pumas has never won this iteration of the Champions League, the team did win three titles in the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup during the 1980s. That competition morphed into the current Champions League.

In the Liga MX Clausura, Pumas is heading into the final matchday in 12th place, giving it the final postseason slot for now, but it only has a one point lead over 13th and 14th place Mazatlán and Toluca.

Projected Pumas UNAM starting XI: Velarde, Freire, ORTIZ, Mozo, Corozo, López, Meritão, de Olivera, Dinenno, Álvarez; Talavera

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin

In an all MLS semifinal match, the Sounders defeated New York City FC by a 4-2 aggregate score, fueled by a 3-1 advantage in the first leg, with Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro each netting a goal in that contest.

Seattle’s last Champions League appearance was in 2020, when the team advanced to the Round of 16. Its best showing was in 2012, when the team advanced to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s 2022 MLS campaign is off to a rocky start. Through seven matches, the Sounders have just two wins and currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. There’s still plenty of time to move up, but the team is already five points back of the final playoff spot.

Projected Seattle Sounders starting XI: Tolo, Arreaga, Ragen, Roldan, Rusnák,Paulo, Morris, Lodeiro, Roldan, Ruidíaz; Frei

Last five results