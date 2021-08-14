Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Neither Los Felinos nor Los Gallos Blancos have picked up wins so far this term, but both will hope to change that this weekend when they meet

Pumas and Queretaro will square off in Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Universitario, as both sides search for a first win of the domestic campaign.

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Neither Los Felinos nor Los Gallos Blancos have tasted top-flight victory so far this term, but both will hope to change that when they meet this weekend.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro Date August 14, 2021 Times 6pm ET, 3pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas UNAM roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Paz, Ramirez, Gonzalez Defenders Mozo, Vasquez, Rodriguez, Velarde, Freire, Barragan, Rivas Midfielders Lira, Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Cruz, Moreno, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Battocchio, Corozo, Galindo, M. Garcia, Angel Garcia Forwards Dinenno, Rogerio, Montejano, Torres, A. Alvarez

With the Gold Cup and Tokyo 2020 firmly in the rearview mirror, UNAM have a full roster from which to choose - though their recent midweek exploits against New York City in the Leagues Cup mean they could be forced into further rotation over the next few games.

Andres Lillini is likely to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alan Mozo and Jeronimo Rodriguez deployed in wing-back positions, while Juan Dinenno will be backed to lead the attack.

Predicted Pumas UNAM starting XI: Gonzalez; Mozo, Gutierrez, Velarde, Rodriguez; Lira, Meritao; Rogerio, Battocchio, Saucedo; Dinenno.

Position Queretaro roster Goalkeepers Aguerre, Diaz, Rivero, E. Martinez, Ruiz Defenders Mendoza, Hernandez, Vera, Doldan, Cervantes, Perg, Garcia, Meza Midfielders Escamilla, Ramirez, O. Martinez, Montero, Oliveira, Viniegra, Torres, Cabrera, Canales, Balanta Forwards Gomez, Barrera, Madrigal, Sosa, Gallardo, Gonzalez, Espino, Dos Santos, Vargas

With two draws from their first two games - followed by a narrow loss to Leon - former Mexico international Hector Altamirano has faced a tough start to the new term as he continues as Queretaro manager.

But the chance to hand a blow to a Pumas side forced to double up in midweek will only spur his side on, with the visitors also likely to favour a 4-2-3-1 led by Leon loanee Nicolas Sosa.

Predicted Queretaro starting XI: Aguerre; Meza, Perg, Doldan, Hernandez; Martinez, Cabrera; Ramirez, Espino, Torres; Sosa.

Last five results

Pumas UNAM results Queretaro results New York City 1 (2)-(3) 1 Pumas UNAM (Aug 11) Queretaro 0-1 Leon (Aug 5) Pumas UNAM 1-3 Atletico San Luis (Aug 8) Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro (Aug 2) Monterrey 2-0 Pumas UNAM (Jul 31) Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 22) Everton 1-0 Pumas UNAM (Jul 28) Pumas UNAM 2-2 Queretaro (Jul 12) Pumas UNAM 0-0 Atlas (Jul 25) Queretaro 1-2 Real Espana (Jul 8)

Head-to-head