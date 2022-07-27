Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlán FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The hosts are unbeaten against their visitors on historic form - here's all you need to know about their next match

The Liga MX season continues this weekend as Pumas UNAM take on Mazatlán. The unbeaten hosts are looking to snap a run of three draws in their first four games, while their winless visitors are chasing a first victory of the campaign - but who will come up tops at Estadio Olímpico Universitario?

Having last met in March, with a 1-1 draw the end result, the visitors will be looking for a maiden competitive win against their hosts, who they have failed to beat in their last four meetings.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlán Date July 27, 2022 Times 10:05pm ET, 7:05pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas roster Goalkeepers Alcala, González Defenders Rodríguez, Aldrete, Freire, Oritz, Galindo, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Rivas, Alves Midfielders Meritão, Salvo, Gutiérrez, Amaury García, López, Velarde, Garcia, Miguel, Pérez, Sámano, Trigos, Caicedo, Angel García, Carreón, Ruvalcaba, Álvarez Forward Diogo, Dinenno, Huerta, Del Prete, Montejano, Navarro

The capture of Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves is a real statement of intent for Pumas this term, even with the defender into his advancing years - and the experience he will bring could prove invaluable to their side.

A lone win against Necaxa is the only victory they can count this term so far, but they are also yet to end up on the wrong end of a scoreline.

Three draws won't help them sustain a title challenge however, and the hosts will be keen to buck that trend with a three-point haul this week.

Predicted Pumas starting XI: Rodríguez, Freire, Galindo, Bennevendo, Meritao, López, Huerta, del Prete, Salvio, Dinenno; González.

Position Mazatlán roster Goalkeepers Vikonis, Gutiérrez Defenders Noguiera, Vidrio, Vargas, Alanís, Colula, Cedillo, Sandoval, Padilla Midfielders Orona, Meraz, Colman, Fabián, Bello, Illescas, Intriago, A. López, Montaño Forwards Bárcenas, Sosa, Benedetti, Sánchez, Rubio, Sansores, G. López, Camacho

Rooted near the foot of the table, it has been a miserable start to the season for Mazatlán, who are under increasing pressure to turn their campaign around and fast.

Signs of improvement have come in their last two games of course, and they do look a far cry from the side that shipped four against Puebla to start the term.

But they need to turn those close calls into big wins within games, and force their way through to a victory sooner rather than later.

Predicted Mazatlán starting XI: Colula, Vidrio, Orona, Sandoval, Intriago, Meraz, Benedetti, Fabián, Bárcenas, Sosa; Vikonis.

Last five results

Pumas results Mazatlán results Pachuca 0-0 Pumas (Jul 24) Mazatlán 1-1 San Luis (Jul 22) Pumas 1-0 Necaxa (Jul 17) Pachuca 1-1 Mazatlán (Jul 18) Pumas 1-1 Celta Vigo (Jul 13) Mazatlán 0-1 Tigres (Jul 8) Leon 3-3 Pumas (Jul 9) Mazatlán 2-4 Puebla (Jul 1) Pumas 1-1 Tijuana (Jun 18) Puebla 3-2 Mazatlán (May 5)

Head-to-head