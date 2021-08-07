Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors will hope to avoid losing their undefeated record across the new term when they make the trip to a host seeking a first victory

Atletico San Luis will take its unbeaten start to the new Liga MX campaign on the road when it travels to face winless Pumas UNAM.

Los Pumas are still looking for a first victory of the season, with just one point from a possible six, and will hope to kickstart the new term against their visitors.

Games Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis Date August 8, 2021 Times 1pm ET, 10am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Pumas UNAM roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Paz, Ramirez, Gonzalez Defenders Mozo, Vasquez, Rodriguez, Velarde, Freire, Barragan, Rivas, Moreno Midfielders Lira, Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Cruz, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Angel Garcia Forwards Dinenno, Rogerio, Montejano, Torres, A. Alvarez, Battocchio

An opening draw with Atlas followed by defeat to Monterrey means it has been just the one point for Pumas so far - and if the recent friendly with Everton is factored in, the club has failed to find the net in its last three games.

With Gabriel Torres back from the Gold Cup with Panama, Johan Vasquez - a bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020 - and Alfredo Talavera are the only other faces still returning from international duty. Carlos Gutierrez and Washington Corozo remain injured.

Predicted Pumas UNAM starting XI: Gonzalez; Mozo, Gutierrez, Moreno, Velarde; Lira; Rogerio, Battocchio, Meritao, Rodriguez; Dinenno.

Position Atletico San Luis roster Goalkeepers Barovero, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders Pinuelas, Coelho, Chavez, Orona, Lozano, Bilbao, Diaz, Emmanuel Garcia, Uziel Garcia Midfielders Castro, Mejia, Berterame, Sanabria, Batallini, Munoz, Waller, Guemez, Cantu, Duque, Clemente, Gonzalez Forwards Bareiro, Moragrega, Vombergar, Lozano, Calzadilla

Unbeaten so far this term, Los Atleticos are enjoying a start to the campaign that has put them firmly in the hunt for the reclassification at this early juncture.

With no players out on international duty for their country, they have effectively a full deck from which to choose - and are unlikely to tweak the formula too much, meaning German Berterame and Adam Bareiro will likely lead the line once again.

Predicted Atletico San Luis starting XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Pinuelas, Bilbao, Diaz, Clemente; Lozano, Guemez, Waller; Bareiro, Berterame.

Last five results

Pumas UNAM results Atletico San Luis results Monterrey 2-0 Pumas UNAM (Jul 31) Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro (Aug 2) Everton 1-0 Pumas UNAM (Jul 28) Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis (Jul 24) Pumas UNAM 0-0 Atlas (Jul 25) Atletico San Luis 1-5 Pachuca (Apr 29) Pumas UNAM 2-2 Queretaro (Jul 12) Cruz Azul 3-2 Atletico San Luis (Apr 24) San Antonio 2-4 Pumas UNAM (Jul 9) Atletico San Luis 1-4 Puebla (Apr 17)

Head-to-head