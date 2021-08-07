Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Atletico San Luis will take its unbeaten start to the new Liga MX campaign on the road when it travels to face winless Pumas UNAM.
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Los Pumas are still looking for a first victory of the season, with just one point from a possible six, and will hope to kickstart the new term against their visitors.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis
|Date
|August 8, 2021
|Times
|1pm ET, 10am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Pumas UNAM roster
|Goalkeepers
|Talavera, Paz, Ramirez, Gonzalez
|Defenders
|Mozo, Vasquez, Rodriguez, Velarde, Freire, Barragan, Rivas, Moreno
|Midfielders
|Lira, Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Cruz, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Angel Garcia
|Forwards
|Dinenno, Rogerio, Montejano, Torres, A. Alvarez, Battocchio
An opening draw with Atlas followed by defeat to Monterrey means it has been just the one point for Pumas so far - and if the recent friendly with Everton is factored in, the club has failed to find the net in its last three games.
With Gabriel Torres back from the Gold Cup with Panama, Johan Vasquez - a bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020 - and Alfredo Talavera are the only other faces still returning from international duty. Carlos Gutierrez and Washington Corozo remain injured.
Predicted Pumas UNAM starting XI: Gonzalez; Mozo, Gutierrez, Moreno, Velarde; Lira; Rogerio, Battocchio, Meritao, Rodriguez; Dinenno.
|Position
|Atletico San Luis roster
|Goalkeepers
|Barovero, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders
|Pinuelas, Coelho, Chavez, Orona, Lozano, Bilbao, Diaz, Emmanuel Garcia, Uziel Garcia
|Midfielders
|Castro, Mejia, Berterame, Sanabria, Batallini, Munoz, Waller, Guemez, Cantu, Duque, Clemente, Gonzalez
|Forwards
|Bareiro, Moragrega, Vombergar, Lozano, Calzadilla
Unbeaten so far this term, Los Atleticos are enjoying a start to the campaign that has put them firmly in the hunt for the reclassification at this early juncture.
With no players out on international duty for their country, they have effectively a full deck from which to choose - and are unlikely to tweak the formula too much, meaning German Berterame and Adam Bareiro will likely lead the line once again.
Predicted Atletico San Luis starting XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Pinuelas, Bilbao, Diaz, Clemente; Lozano, Guemez, Waller; Bareiro, Berterame.
Last five results
|Pumas UNAM results
|Atletico San Luis results
|Monterrey 2-0 Pumas UNAM (Jul 31)
|Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro (Aug 2)
|Everton 1-0 Pumas UNAM (Jul 28)
|Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis (Jul 24)
|Pumas UNAM 0-0 Atlas (Jul 25)
|Atletico San Luis 1-5 Pachuca (Apr 29)
|Pumas UNAM 2-2 Queretaro (Jul 12)
|Cruz Azul 3-2 Atletico San Luis (Apr 24)
|San Antonio 2-4 Pumas UNAM (Jul 9)
|Atletico San Luis 1-4 Puebla (Apr 17)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/21/2021
|Atletico San Luis 0-1 Pumas UNAM
|9/13/2020
|Pumas UNAM 3-0 Atletico San Luis
|2/9/2020
|Pumas UNAM 4-0 Atletico San Luis
|10/3/2019
|Atletico San Luis 0-4 Pumas UNAM
|8/1/2019
|Pumas UNAM 1-1 Atletico San Luis