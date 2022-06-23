Puma have kicked off their partnership with the Serie A with an arty new official match ball

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Puma has taken inspiration from Italian progressive art, using bold graphics to design the official match ball for the 2022-23 season. It's the first ball the brand has designed for Serie A since its partnership with the league announced in March.

PUMA

The Italian tricolour outlines the abstract graphics that feature a colourway pallet of blue tones. The ball itself is constructed from 12 large star-shaped panels, making it more durable as the number of seams is reduced.

State-of-the-art technology is also used to create the best spherical shape, allowing the ball to maintain its shape while assisting with less water absorption. The vivid pink Puma logo ties together a sophisticated-looking ball.

Puma official Serie A match ball & how to buy

PUMA

The Puma Serie A official match ball for 2022-23 is available to buy from the Puma site from July 1.