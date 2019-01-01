Pulisic's first Premier League assist headlines mixed bag for USMNT stars in Europe

The winger’s second top-flight start was more enjoyable than his first as the Blues recorded their first league win under their new boss

Christian Pulisic hasn’t yet opened his Premier League account but he did pick up his first assist in Frank Lampard’s first victory as manager.

Pulisic played in Mason Mount, who made an impressive run between defenders, resulting in a excellent finish by the Englishman after 17 minutes in the 3-2 victory over Norwich.

The American went 84 minutes in the win, making his third straight start for the Blues dating back to the UEFA Super Cup – the match where he picked up his first Chelsea assist.

In 's Championship, Matt Miazga’s status for the United States national team for the upcoming September friendlies may be in doubt after he exited Reading’s 2-0 victory over after 12 minutes with a hamstring injury.

Reading manager Jose Gomes doesn’t believe it to be too serious, but with the international break a week away, it may come too soon for Miazga.

It wasn’t the best of days for Zack Steffen and , as they surrendered three first-half goals in a 3-1 home loss to .

Lewis Baker conceded an early own goal, followed by strikes from Charles Aranguiz and Karim Bellarabi. Steffen couldn’t do much to stop either, but no goalkeeper wants to see three goals conceded.

One American did find some joy in the match for Dusseldorf, however. Alfredo Morales started and scored their lone goal, starting a counter-attack with a tackle in midfield and then finishing off a great chance in the area after a poor clearance fell to him. It was his first goal of the season.

Weston McKennie got the start for against reigning champions , but was on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat. Schalke was largely done in by a brilliant performance by Robert Lewandowski, who netted a hat-trick.

Timothy Chandler suffered through a lost 2018-19 due to injury, playing just 16 minutes in the Bundesliga. He got his first league action of this season on Sunday, and while it was only 13 minutes off the bench for , he provided the assist for Goncalo Paciencia’s late goal in a 2-1 loss to . Tyler Adams remains sidelined for Leipzig.

Fabian Johnson received his first Bundesliga start since March 30, going 81 minutes in a 3-1 win over . Elsewhere, John Brooks went the 90 for in a 3-0 win over his old club, .

Josh Sargent did not get off the bench in a wild match with , which lost 3-2. Khiry Shelton continues to wait for his Bundesliga debut as he did not get off the bench for Paderborn in a 3-1 loss to .

Bobby Wood got his first action of the 2.Bundesliga season, coming off the bench for 11 minutes in a 4-2 Hamburg win. Elsewhere in the German second flight, Julian Green went the distance for Greuther Furth in a 1-1 draw with .

Sebastian Soto made the bench for Hannover, but did not play. While Soto has made the squad for all four of the club’s matches this season, he has played just four minutes in total.

It was a mixed week for Tim Ream, who had the additional one-year option in his contract triggered by . Ream was part of a 4-0 midweek win over but also a 2-1 defeat to on Saturday.

There wasn’t much good happening for Cameron Carter-Vickers as he started Stoke’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Leeds. The on-loan center back exited the contest in the 73rd minute, having been on the field for all three goals.

Antonee Robinson was also part of a defeat, with losing 3-1 to Queens Park . He went the 90, picking up a yellow card in the process, while Geoff Cameron was not in the squad for after featuring midweek in a 3-1 victory.

After an ugly loss in their opener, Tyler Boyd and enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig, with Boyd departing in the 61st minute and his team cruising.

Sergino Dest will find out if he’ll be playing in the group stage this week, as face APOEL in the second leg of their qualifying playoff. Ajax will host the return leg after the opener finished scoreless, with Dest coming off the bench in the 62nd minute.

's on-loan defender Eric Palmer-Brown made his Austrian Bundesliga debut on Sunday for Wien. But it ended in a straight red card after 75 minutes, and opponents Hartberg would equalize minutes later off an own goal, with the match finishing 2-2.

In the same league, former head coach Jesse Marsch led Red Bull Salzburg to a 5-0 win over Admira. Salzburg have won the last six league titles, and Marsch has not missed a beat since taking over, with his side taking a maximum 15 points from five games so far, with a +19 goal differential.

In fact, no coach in Austrian Bundesliga history had ever won their first five matches in their debut season prior to Marsch.