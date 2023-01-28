Christian Pulisic kept a close eye on the USMNT as it fielded a number of first-time call-ups in a friendly against Serbia.

Pulisic impressed by youngsters

USMNT lost 2-1 to Serbia

But game was about giving new players experience

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic offered USMNT youngsters Brandon Vazquez and Alejandro Zendejas a special shoutout after their performance in a friendly against Serbia. Vazquez was on the scoresheet while Zendejas debuted out wide.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT is making the most of MLS' offseason and arranged a series of friendlies to give some breakthrough stars a chance to show what they can do. Pulisic himself isn't fit, and would be with Chelsea anyway, but took in the game from his vantage point in Europe.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Vazquez and Co. will face Colombia on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League action kicks off against Grenada in March.