Pulisic admits he was 'very frustrated' not to start Chelsea's second leg triumph over Real Madrid

The American came off the bench to set up the Blues' second goal in the Champions League semi-final, but wasn't completely happy after the game

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he was "very frustrated" not to start Chelsea's second leg triumph over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City by beating Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, having previously earned a 1-1 draw at The Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the first leg of the last-four tie.

Timo Werner scored the opener before Pulisic came off the bench to assist Kai Havertz' late second goal, but the United States international felt he deserved more than just a substitute's role.

Article continues below

What's been said?

"Very frustrated," Pulisic told CBS Sports post-match. "Umm, yeah, there's not much else to say. I wanted to play from the beginning, as I always do.

"I've had to continue to prove myself over and over again. But, as always I reach out to God and he gives me strength.

"With that behind me, nothing can stop me really."

Pulisic's impact against Madrid

Pulisic stole the headlines in Chelsea's first-leg meeting with Madrid as he fired home their all-important away goal to cap a superb all-round performance, and many expected him to start again in the return fixture after being rested for Saturday's Premier League win over Fulham.

However, Thomas Tuchel ultimately decided to go with a front three of Werner, Havertz and Mason Mount at the Bridge, with Pulisic not introduced to the action until the 67th minute.

Werner set the Blues on their way to victory when he headed into an empty net just before the half-hour mark, but Madrid stayed in the game until deep into the second period as the hosts struggled to find a cutting edge in the final third.

Pulisic eventually popped up as the architect for Chelsea's all-important second with five minutes left to play, receiving a N'Golo Kante pass in the box before steadying himself and picking out Havertz for a simple tap-in.

Pulisic's overall record in 2020-21

Pulisic has missed a total of 14 games through injury this term, and has been in and out of the team when fit as he has struggled to find his best form.

The 22-year-old has, however, still been able to contribute six goals and three assists to Chelsea's cause in 37 outings across all competitions, and could have another chance to prove himself when Tuchel's side take on City in the Premier League this weekend.

Further reading