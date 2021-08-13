Puebla vs Tigres: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

UNAL and Los Camoteros meet with two losses in their last two games - and both will want to buck the trend at Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Tigres will look to bounce back from a rough run of recent form when they travel to face a similarly out-of-sorts Puebla in Liga MX.

Watch Puebla vs Tigres on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Both UNAL and Los Camoteros meet with two losses in their last two games - and both Miguel Herrera and Nicolas Larcamon will want to buck the trend at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Puebla vs Tigres Date August 13, 2021 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers Silva, Rodriguez Defenders Corral, Reyes, Segovia, Gularte, Aguilar, Juarez, Vazquez, Maia, Medellin Midfielders Ferrareis, De Buen, Salas, Aboagye, Tabo, Alvarez, Parra, Araujo, Castillo, Celeya Forwards Aristeguieta, Martinez, Robles, Escoto

With just one point from their first three top-flight games this term, Nicolas Larcamon's men have found the going tough, particularly after last term's semi-final finish in the Clausura.

Captain Fernando Aristeguieta is still looking for his first goal of the new campaign, with Christian Tabo the only member of their side to score so far - and breaking their barren streak in front of the net will be crucial to turning their form around.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Silva; Corral, Gularte, Reyes, Segovia, Araujo; Tabo, Salas, Vazquez, Alvarez; Aristeguieta.

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega, Delgado Defenders Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz, Meza, Salcedo, Rodriguez Midfielders Acosta, Intriago, Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, Ayala, J. Garza, Najera Forwards Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ogama, Trevino, Solís, Ramos, A. Garza, Gignac, Thauvin

It's one win, one loss and one draw for Miguel Herrera's side so far, as they look to force themselves into the Apertura conversation at this early part of the season.

Florian Thauvin picked up a straight red card upon his return from Olympics duty against Santos Laguna, while Andre-Pierre Gignac sat out the midweek Leagues Cup defeat to Seattle Sounders, with both expected to be absent for this domestic clash.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Rodriguez, Salcedo, Reyes, Venegas; Carioca, Ayala, Vigon; Aquino, Gonzalez, Lopez.

Last five results

Puebla results Tigres results Club America 2-0 Puebla (Aug 7) Seattle Sounders 3-0 Tigres (Aug 10) Puebla 0-2 Guadalajara (Jul 31) Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 7) Monterrey 1-1 Puebla (Jul 26) Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1) Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 24) Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25) Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla (May 21) Austin 1-3 Tigres (Jul 13)

Head-to-head