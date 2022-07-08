Puebla vs Santos Laguna: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The Liga MX season continues this week with Puebla taking on Santos Laguna. Both teams won their season openers.
Watch Puebla vs Santos Laguna on fuboTV (start with a free trial)
These sides last met in March, with the teams drawing 2-2. It was the second consecutive draw between these two teams.
Editors' Picks
- Another mess at Man Utd: Ronaldo bombshell rocks Ten Hag's transfer plans
- Gabriel Jesus exclusive: Arsenal's new £45m signing out to 'win everything' - but not become the new Thierry Henry
- Vitor Roque: Brazilian football has found its new Ronaldo
- Liverpool contract extension 'an easy decision' for Gomez - now for the hard part...
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Puebla vs Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey
|Date
|July 8, 2022
|Times
|10:05 pm ET, 7:05 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Puebla roster
|Goalkeepers
|A. Silva, Rodriguez
|Defenders
|Corral, Reyes, Gularte, G. Silva, Vazquez, Varone, Montiel, Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|De Buen, Mancuello, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Fernández, Zago, Herrera, Moreno
Forward
|Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, Martinez, L. Garcia, Robles, Araujo, Barragán, E. Garcia
Puebla opened the Liga MX Apertura last week with a big win, taking down Mazatlán 4-2. The team got goals from Israel Reyes, Fernando Aristeguieta, Martín Barragán and Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruíz in the victory.
That win came despite them holding the ball for just 39% of that match and having a pass accuracy that was 10% worse than Mazatlán.
La Franja finished last season’s Clausura in fifth place and lost in the quarterfinals to Club América.
Predicted Puebla starting XI: Araújo, Silva, De Buen, Gularte, Mancuello, Reyes, Moreno, Cortizo, Gustavo, Aristeguieta; Silva
|Position
|Santos Laguna roster
|Goalkeepers
|Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Perez
|Defenders
|Govea, Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodríguez, Dona, Pizzichillo, Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|Campos, Cervantes, Suarez, Lozano, Gorriarán, Ocejo, Andrade, Lopez, Avila, Prieto, Carillo, Medina, Preciado, Games
|Forwards
|Perez, Lozano Silva, Aguirre, Correa, Brunetta
Santos Laguna opened this Apertura with a close victory over Monterrery. Tied at three each heading into stoppage time, a foul set Brian Lozano up for the game-winning penalty kick.
In addition to Lozano’s goal, Fernando Gorriarán, Félix Torres and Harold Preciado each scored goals as well. Santos Laguna led 19-17 in total shots.
In last season’s Clausura, the Guerreros finished in 14th place. That was an especially disappointing result after the team had finished fifth in the Apertura.
Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Torres, Campos, Dória, Carrillo, Prieto, Gorriarán, Orrantía, Suárez, Aguirre, Preciado; Lopez
Last five results
|Puebla results
|Santos Laguna results
|Mazatlan 2-4 Puebla (Jul 1)
|Santos Laguna 4-3 Monterrey (Jul 3)
|Club America 3-2 Puebla (May 14)
|Tigres 1-3 Santos Laguna (Jun 22)
|Puebla 1-1 Club America (May 11)
|Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18)
|Puebla 3-2 Mazatlan (May 8)
|Chivas 3-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 15)
|Mazatlan 2-1 Puebla (Apr 29)
|San Luis 1-3 Santos Laguna (May 1)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/18/2022
|Puebla 2-2 Santos Laguna
|9/19/2021
|Santos Laguna 1-1 Puebla
|5/23/2021
|Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna
|5/20/2021
|Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla
|5/2/2021
|Santos Laguna 0-0 Puebla