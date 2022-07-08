Puebla vs Santos Laguna: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With their first game of the new campaign done and dusted, these two sides will look to build as they roll through the start of the season

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Liga MX season continues this week with Puebla taking on Santos Laguna. Both teams won their season openers.

Watch Puebla vs Santos Laguna on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

These sides last met in March, with the teams drawing 2-2. It was the second consecutive draw between these two teams.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Puebla vs Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey Date July 8, 2022 Times 10:05 pm ET, 7:05 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers A. Silva, Rodriguez Defenders Corral, Reyes, Gularte, G. Silva, Vazquez, Varone, Montiel, Gonzalez Midfielders De Buen, Mancuello, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Fernández, Zago, Herrera, Moreno Forward Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, Martinez, L. Garcia, Robles, Araujo, Barragán, E. Garcia

Puebla opened the Liga MX Apertura last week with a big win, taking down Mazatlán 4-2. The team got goals from Israel Reyes, Fernando Aristeguieta, Martín Barragán and Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruíz in the victory.

That win came despite them holding the ball for just 39% of that match and having a pass accuracy that was 10% worse than Mazatlán.

La Franja finished last season’s Clausura in fifth place and lost in the quarterfinals to Club América.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Araújo, Silva, De Buen, Gularte, Mancuello, Reyes, Moreno, Cortizo, Gustavo, Aristeguieta; Silva

Position Santos Laguna roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Perez Defenders Govea, Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodríguez, Dona, Pizzichillo, Gonzalez Midfielders Campos, Cervantes, Suarez, Lozano, Gorriarán, Ocejo, Andrade, Lopez, Avila, Prieto, Carillo, Medina, Preciado, Games Forwards Perez, Lozano Silva, Aguirre, Correa, Brunetta

Santos Laguna opened this Apertura with a close victory over Monterrery. Tied at three each heading into stoppage time, a foul set Brian Lozano up for the game-winning penalty kick.

In addition to Lozano’s goal, Fernando Gorriarán, Félix Torres and Harold Preciado each scored goals as well. Santos Laguna led 19-17 in total shots.

In last season’s Clausura, the Guerreros finished in 14th place. That was an especially disappointing result after the team had finished fifth in the Apertura.

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Torres, Campos, Dória, Carrillo, Prieto, Gorriarán, Orrantía, Suárez, Aguirre, Preciado; Lopez

Last five results

Puebla results Santos Laguna results Mazatlan 2-4 Puebla (Jul 1) Santos Laguna 4-3 Monterrey (Jul 3) Club America 3-2 Puebla (May 14) Tigres 1-3 Santos Laguna (Jun 22) Puebla 1-1 Club America (May 11) Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18) Puebla 3-2 Mazatlan (May 8) Chivas 3-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 15) Mazatlan 2-1 Puebla (Apr 29) San Luis 1-3 Santos Laguna (May 1)

Head-to-head