Puebla and Juarez will meet on Friday evening in a Liga MX contest. Both teams come into this match looking to bolster their standing in the reclassification race.
The two teams last met in March, when they played out a 1-1 draw.
|Games
|Puebla vs Juarez
|Date
|Aug 26, 2022
|Times
|8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT
|Stream
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Puebla roster
|Goalkeepers
|A. Silva, Rodriguez
|Defenders
|Corral, Reyes, Gularte, G. Silva, Vazquez, Varone, Montiel, Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|De Buen, Mancuello, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Fernández, Zago, Herrera, Moreno
|Forwards
|Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, Martinez, L. Garcia, Robles, Araujo, Barragán, E. Garcia
Lately, it seems like all Puebla can do is draw matches.The team has recorded five draws in a row and now has seven draws though 10 matches, the most in Liga MX this season.
The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Atlas in its last match, having scored in the first quarter-hour before surrendering their lead.
Predicted Puebla starting XI: A. Silva; G. Silva, Maia, De Buen, Araujo, Mancuello, Reyes, Gustavo, Cortizo, Barragan, Moreno.
|Position
|Juarez roster
|Goalkeepers
|Evans, Poorbaugh, Asman, Gress, Messner
|Defenders
|Wiesner, MacBean, Olive, Hiatt, Martin, Alonso, Schiemann, Ogden
|Midfielders
|Jennings, Damico, Dyke, Latino, Wasserman, Myers, Smith, Linnehan, Minnier, Canniff, Raich, Wilson, Borgen, Gleason
Forwards
|Uribe, White, Wheeler, Hocking, Kershner, Schlegel
Juarez currently sits 11th in the Liga MX table, with 11 points through 10 matches. The team has had some success this season, but things have felt like they were trending in the wrong direction lately.
Their last win was on August 16 when the team beat Atlas 1-0 on the back of a Jesus Duenas goal.
Predicted Juarez starting XI: Talavera; Acosta, Velazquez, Salcedo, Olivera, Medina Camacho, Duenas, Garcia, Lainez, Fernandez, Salas.
Last five results
|Puebla results
|Juarez results
|Atlas 1-1 Puebla (Aug 20)
|Juarez 1-1 Mazatlan (Aug 20)
|Puebla 2-2 Necaxa (Aug 16)
|Atlas 0-1 Juarez (Aug 16)
|Tijuana 3-3 Puebla (Aug 12)
|America 2-1 Juarez (Aug 7)
|Toluca 1-1 Puebla (Aug 2)
|Juarez 1-1 San Luis (Aug 3)
|Puebla 0-0 San Luis (Jul 30)
|Juarez 1-1 Toluca (Jul 29)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/1/2022
|Puebla 1-1 Juarez
|10/29/2021
|Juarez 0-2 Puebla
|2/12/2021
|Puebla 4-0 Juarez
|9/11/2020
|Juarez 1-0 Puebla
|8/29/2019
|Puebla 2-1 Juarez