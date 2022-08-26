It's a big match-up in the Mexican top-flight - here's everything you need to know

Puebla and Juarez will meet on Friday evening in a Liga MX contest. Both teams come into this match looking to bolster their standing in the reclassification race.

The two teams last met in March, when they played out a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Puebla vs Juarez Date Aug 26, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers A. Silva, Rodriguez Defenders Corral, Reyes, Gularte, G. Silva, Vazquez, Varone, Montiel, Gonzalez Midfielders De Buen, Mancuello, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Fernández, Zago, Herrera, Moreno Forwards Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, Martinez, L. Garcia, Robles, Araujo, Barragán, E. Garcia

Lately, it seems like all Puebla can do is draw matches.The team has recorded five draws in a row and now has seven draws though 10 matches, the most in Liga MX this season.

The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Atlas in its last match, having scored in the first quarter-hour before surrendering their lead.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: A. Silva; G. Silva, Maia, De Buen, Araujo, Mancuello, Reyes, Gustavo, Cortizo, Barragan, Moreno.

Position Juarez roster Goalkeepers Evans, Poorbaugh, Asman, Gress, Messner Defenders Wiesner, MacBean, Olive, Hiatt, Martin, Alonso, Schiemann, Ogden Midfielders Jennings, Damico, Dyke, Latino, Wasserman, Myers, Smith, Linnehan, Minnier, Canniff, Raich, Wilson, Borgen, Gleason Forwards Uribe, White, Wheeler, Hocking, Kershner, Schlegel

Juarez currently sits 11th in the Liga MX table, with 11 points through 10 matches. The team has had some success this season, but things have felt like they were trending in the wrong direction lately.

Their last win was on August 16 when the team beat Atlas 1-0 on the back of a Jesus Duenas goal.

Predicted Juarez starting XI: Talavera; Acosta, Velazquez, Salcedo, Olivera, Medina Camacho, Duenas, Garcia, Lainez, Fernandez, Salas.

Last five results

Puebla results Juarez results Atlas 1-1 Puebla (Aug 20) Juarez 1-1 Mazatlan (Aug 20) Puebla 2-2 Necaxa (Aug 16) Atlas 0-1 Juarez (Aug 16) Tijuana 3-3 Puebla (Aug 12) America 2-1 Juarez (Aug 7) Toluca 1-1 Puebla (Aug 2) Juarez 1-1 San Luis (Aug 3) Puebla 0-0 San Luis (Jul 30) Juarez 1-1 Toluca (Jul 29)

