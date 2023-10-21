This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Eredivisie
team-logo
Philips Stadion
team-logo
Watch on
Sergino Dest PS V 2023Getty Images
PSVEredivisiePSV vs Fortuna SittardFortuna Sittard

How to watch the Eredivisie match between PSV and Fortuna Sittard, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eredivisie table-toppers PSV Eindhoven host ninth-placed Fortuna Sittard at the Philips Stadion on Saturday.

PSV have started the season in tremendous fashion and have laid their marker about their title aspirations. They have a perfect 100% winning record in the league this season, and have been efficient at both ends of the field, scoring goals for fun and keeping things tight at the back.

Peter Bosz' side ran out 4-0 winners at Sparta Rotterdam last time out, their eighth consecutive win. That impressive result helped them remain at the top of the table, two points clear of runners-up AZ Alkmaar.

They now face a Fortuna Sittard side, who headed into the international break on three-match losing streak. The visitors fell to a 3-0 loss to FC Twente at home last time out, leaving them in ninth place on nine points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 21, 2023
Kick-off time:12:45 pm EDT
Venue:Philips Stadion

The Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and Fortuna Sittard will be played at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EDT on Sunday, October 21, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch PSV vs Fortuna Sittard online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, while fan who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

PSV head coach Peter Bosz will once again be without the services of Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior this weekend due to respective knee injuries. Isaac Babadi (knee), Noa Lang (hamstring), Malik Tillman (knock) are also not expected to return from their respective injuries until the end of the month.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Saibari, Veerman, Til; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman
Defenders:Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Ramalho, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo
Midfielders:Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi
Forwards:Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Lang, Bakayoko, Lozano

Fortuna Sittard team news

Mouhamed Belkheir is the only injury concern for Fortuna Sittard this weekend after he was sent off in Fortuna's loss against Twente in their most recent league outing.

Fortuna Sittard possible XI: Pandur; Pinto, Guth, Siovas, Dijks; Rosier, Duarte; Noslin, Halilovic, Cordoba; Lazetic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pandur, Koopmans, Broekmans
Defenders:Pinto, Guth, Siovas, Dijks, Voet, Fofana
Midfielders:Rosier, Duarte, Halilović, Ozyakup, Oratmangoen, Ferati, Markelo
Forwards:Lazetic, Noslin, Sierhuis, Cordoba, Griffith, Robberechts

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/5/23PSV 2-1 FortunaEredivisie
15/1/23Fortuna 2-2 PSVEredivisie
20/3/22PSV 5-0 FortunaEredivisie
16/12/21PSV 2-0 FortunaKNVB Beker
7/11/21Fortuna 1-4 PSVEredivisie

Useful links