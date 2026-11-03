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Champions League
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoClub Brugge
Watch it on Paramount+
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PSV vs Club Brugge live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
PSV Eindhoven
Club Brugge
Champions League

PSV face Club Brugge in the Champions League. But who is showing the match live on TV or via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches

Monthly from$59.99
Spanish Coverage
ViX Logo

ViX Premium

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live

✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament

✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage

Monthly from$6.99
English Language Exclusivity
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live and on-demand

✅ Exclusive English-language home for the tournament

✅ Provides the popular "Golazo Show" whip-around broadcast

Monthly from$8.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches

Monthly from$59.99
Spanish Coverage
ViX Logo

ViX Premium

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live

✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament

✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage

Monthly from$6.99
English Language Exclusivity
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every single Champions League match live and on-demand

✅ Exclusive English-language home for the tournament

✅ Provides the popular "Golazo Show" whip-around broadcast

Monthly from$8.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches

✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts

✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches

Monthly from$59.99

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Philips Stadion

PSV and Club Brugge kick off at 21:00 on 04.11.2026.

How to watch PSV vs. Club Brugge live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the match live. You can start the stream below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at PSV and Club Brugge?

PSV have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They thrashed Willem II Tilburg 7:0 in the Eredivisie last time out, bouncing back from a 1:2 defeat against ADO Den Haag. In the Champions League, PSV won 1:0 away in Porto but lost 0:1 to RB Leipzig and 1:0 to Inter Milan.

Five wins from their last five competitive matches have Club Brugge in excellent form. They most recently won 2:4 away at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Brugge beat Lens 3:0 and won 3:4 away at Inter Milan, a run of five wins without defeat.

PSV

PSV - Form

RBL
L1-0
HAA
L2-1
POR
W0-1
FEY
D1-1
WII
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CLB

CLB - Form

INT
W3-4
LOK
W1-0
RCL
W3-0
STT
W3-2
ZUL
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Formation
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
4-2-3-1
M. KovarM. KovarA. ObispoA. ObispoL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaF. KosticF. KosticS. DestS. DestK. SanoK. SanoI. PerisicI. PerisicMauro JuniorMauro JuniorS. MijnansS. MijnansR. van BommelR. van BommelG. TilG. TilY. SommerY. SommerJ. SeysJ. SeysJ. SpileersJ. SpileersB. MecheleB. MecheleK. SabbeK. SabbeC. ForbsC. ForbsH. VetlesenH. VetlesenJ. VirgiliJ. VirgiliF. PottsF. PottsH. VanakenH. VanakenN. TresoldiN. Tresoldi
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven

Starting XI

Club Brugge

Manager

  • P. Bosz
  • I. Leko

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Form

PSV

PSV - Form

RBL
L1-0
HAA
L2-1
POR
W0-1
FEY
D1-1
WII
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CLB

CLB - Form

INT
W3-4
LOK
W1-0
RCL
W3-0
STT
W3-2
ZUL
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSV vs. Club Brugge: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PSV EindhovenDrawClub Brugge
1
1
1
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
1
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
FT
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
1
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
2
FT
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored3/3

PSV vs. Club Brugge: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
27
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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