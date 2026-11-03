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UEFA Champions League on TV
PSV vs. Club Brugge: Kick-off time
PSV and Club Brugge kick off at 21:00 on 04.11.2026.
How to watch PSV vs. Club Brugge live today: TV channel and live stream
DAZN will show the match live. You can start the stream below.
This week's talking points: What has been happening at PSV and Club Brugge?
PSV have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They thrashed Willem II Tilburg 7:0 in the Eredivisie last time out, bouncing back from a 1:2 defeat against ADO Den Haag. In the Champions League, PSV won 1:0 away in Porto but lost 0:1 to RB Leipzig and 1:0 to Inter Milan.
Five wins from their last five competitive matches have Club Brugge in excellent form. They most recently won 2:4 away at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Brugge beat Lens 3:0 and won 3:4 away at Inter Milan, a run of five wins without defeat.
PSV vs. Club Brugge: Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Probable lineups
PSV vs. Club Brugge: Form
PSV vs. Club Brugge: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
PSV vs. Club Brugge: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
W
L
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
L
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
W
W
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
W
D
D
W
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
W
L
W
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|6
W
L
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|6
W
W
L
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
W
L
W
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
W
L
L
W
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
L
W
L
D
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
W
L
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
L
D
W
L
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
W
L
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
L
W
L
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
L
L
W
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
L
W
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
W
L
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9
|-6
|2
D
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
L
L
L
L