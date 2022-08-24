PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will finalise its lineup this week as the last batch of qualifying play-offs take place, with PSV Eindhoven set to host Rangers at Philips Stadion in a second-leg encounter.
Last year's Europa League finalists missed out on an automatic pass to the group stages with defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt - and after a 2-2 draw on their own turf, face a tough night in the Netherlands if they hope to make the cut at all.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.
|PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers
|Aug 24, 2022
|3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT
Team news and rosters
PSV roster
|Goalkeepers
|Benitez, Drommel, Waterman, Peersman, Bodak, Schiks
|Defenders
|Hoever, Teze, Obispo, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Luckassen, Mwene, Max, Arts, Oppegård, Van De Blaak, Dams, Giebels, Vos, Kreekels, Leysen, Jensen, Seelt, Comenencia
|Midfielders
|Sangaré, Van Ginkel, Madueke, Gutiérrez, Til, Veerman, Bakayoko, Saibari, Sávio, Ledezma, El Allachi, Doudah, Colyn, Jimenez, Simons, Nassoh, Tielemans, Babadi
|Forwards
|Simons, De Jong, Gakpo, Vinícius, Vertessen, Fofana, Gonzaga, Antonisse, Bougafer, Houben
Having held out for a draw in Glasgow, the Dutch heavyweights are surely favourites to progress with a home tie now all that stands between them and the group stages.
But it is a tough 90-minute road - and maybe more - through to that result, and they will be under no illusion that they are in for an easy ride.
Predicted PSV starting XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo.
Rangers roster
|Goalkeepers
|McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Budinauckas, Pazikas, Kane
|Defenders
|Tavernier, Yılmaz, Goldson, Souttar, Davies, Barišić, King, Devine, Mackinnon, Ewen, Harkness, Newton, Webster, Hutton
|Midfielders
|Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Kent, Kamara, Sands, Sakala, Arfield, Ritchie-Hosler, Fraser, Lowry, Allan, McInally, Strachan, Robertson
|Čolak, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, McCausland, Lyall, Graham, Ure, Tillman, McKay, Pasnik
Unlike their counterparts, Rangers have not enjoyed a respite in-between their two legs, with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Hibernian leaving them with a trip to the continent in less than ideal form.
But having clawed their way to a major European final last year, the Scottish outfit know they will have the resolve to push back into the continent's top competition.
Predicted Rangers starting XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent.
Last five results
|Rangers 2-2 PSV (Aug 16)
|Hibernian 2-2 Rangers (Aug 20)
|Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 PSV (Aug 13)
|Rangers 2-2 PSV (Aug 16)
|PSV 3-2 Monaco (Aug 9)
|Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone (Aug 13)
|PSV 4-1 Emmen (Aug 6)
|Rangers 3-0 Union SG (Aug 9)
|Monaco 1-1 PSV (Aug 2)
|Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock (Aug 6)
Head-to-head
|16/8/2022
|Rangers 2-2 PSV
|3/17/2011
|Rangers 0-1 PSV
|3/10/2011
|PSV 0-0 Rangers
|10/20/1999
|Rangers 4-1 PSV
|9/28/1999
|PSV 0-1 Rangers