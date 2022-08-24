PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The final batch of Champions League qualification spots are up for grabs- here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will finalise its lineup this week as the last batch of qualifying play-offs take place, with PSV Eindhoven set to host Rangers at Philips Stadion in a second-leg encounter.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

Last year's Europa League finalists missed out on an automatic pass to the group stages with defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt - and after a 2-2 draw on their own turf, face a tough night in the Netherlands if they hope to make the cut at all.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Date Aug 24, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position PSV roster Goalkeepers Benitez, Drommel, Waterman, Peersman, Bodak, Schiks Defenders Hoever, Teze, Obispo, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Luckassen, Mwene, Max, Arts, Oppegård, Van De Blaak, Dams, Giebels, Vos, Kreekels, Leysen, Jensen, Seelt, Comenencia Midfielders Sangaré, Van Ginkel, Madueke, Gutiérrez, Til, Veerman, Bakayoko, Saibari, Sávio, Ledezma, El Allachi, Doudah, Colyn, Jimenez, Simons, Nassoh, Tielemans, Babadi Forwards Simons, De Jong, Gakpo, Vinícius, Vertessen, Fofana, Gonzaga, Antonisse, Bougafer, Houben

Having held out for a draw in Glasgow, the Dutch heavyweights are surely favourites to progress with a home tie now all that stands between them and the group stages.

But it is a tough 90-minute road - and maybe more - through to that result, and they will be under no illusion that they are in for an easy ride.

Predicted PSV starting XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo.

Position Rangers roster Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Budinauckas, Pazikas, Kane Defenders Tavernier, Yılmaz, Goldson, Souttar, Davies, Barišić, King, Devine, Mackinnon, Ewen, Harkness, Newton, Webster, Hutton Midfielders Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Kent, Kamara, Sands, Sakala, Arfield, Ritchie-Hosler, Fraser, Lowry, Allan, McInally, Strachan, Robertson Forwards Čolak, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, McCausland, Lyall, Graham, Ure, Tillman, McKay, Pasnik

Unlike their counterparts, Rangers have not enjoyed a respite in-between their two legs, with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Hibernian leaving them with a trip to the continent in less than ideal form.

But having clawed their way to a major European final last year, the Scottish outfit know they will have the resolve to push back into the continent's top competition.

Predicted Rangers starting XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent.

Last five results

PSV results Rangers results Rangers 2-2 PSV (Aug 16) Hibernian 2-2 Rangers (Aug 20) Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 PSV (Aug 13) Rangers 2-2 PSV (Aug 16) PSV 3-2 Monaco (Aug 9) Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone (Aug 13) PSV 4-1 Emmen (Aug 6) Rangers 3-0 Union SG (Aug 9) Monaco 1-1 PSV (Aug 2) Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock (Aug 6)

Head-to-head