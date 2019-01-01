PSL fans debate Moseamedi's offside goal as Mamelodi Sundowns lift Telkom Knockout Cup

The second Cup competition of South Africa's domestic season has now concluded with many talking points on the day

beat 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians lifted the trophy in controversial circumstances as United's Judas Moseamedi was denied a late equaliser which was called offside.

Initial television replays were inconclusive, but fans on social media are split on the decision. Sundowns fans are drawing their digital lines to point out the Maritzburg player was offside after all.

However, coach Pitso Mosimane had already commented that his team benefitted from poor refereeing in the final, the same mentor who complained about decisions awarded to earlier in the season.

SuperSport TV's official Twitter account shows us the moment. Watch it below and decide for yourself. Then compare the still images by fans on social media.

Whatever happened, Sundowns lifted the trophy and you can see those images right here too.

Many supporters know Mauricio Affonso is due all the credit after his brace outscored Moseamedi's single strike.

"I benefited and I have no shame! Some people have been getting all these benefits - I will get them, I want them five games in a row, I've got no shame on that. It is the way it is in the Premier League " - the legendary Pitso Mosimane!!! What a legend 😂😂😂😂 — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) December 14, 2019

😮 Drama at the end of the #TKO2019Final...



Right at the death, Maritzburg United were disallowed a goal that would have forced the game into extra time.



Offside or not?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/LMF7EoCEL3 — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 14, 2019

I won't lie,that Maritzburg United FC's first goal by Judas Moseamedi nearly made me have depression kanti Mauricio Affonso will heal it quickly.I even changed t-shirts from a Mamelodi Sundowns FC one to a normal one the way I was angry.I wasn't going to stand losing this trophy. pic.twitter.com/6WynTKjQgH — #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) December 14, 2019

On the first December 2012, @Masandawana lost the Telkom Knockout to Bloemfontein to a goal that was never a goal. Today, Mamelodi Sundowns beat Maritzburg United through a clear benefit. Judas Moseamedi was never offiside. pic.twitter.com/J7GzkRf284 — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) December 14, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns is Kaizer Chiefs, Judas Moseamedi goal is legit #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/10WxTA3Ljd — Fellow Africans (@FellowAfricans) December 14, 2019

Was Judas Moseamedi offside for that goal? I don't know... but it's nice to benefit as Mamelodi Sundowns FC also like others... #TKO2019 #SSDiski #TKO2019Final pic.twitter.com/ZPRlxJZiQu — #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) December 14, 2019

Yebo His hand made Moseamedi Onside😂😂 https://t.co/aI49H6MOzg — S.I.B.U.S.I.S.O (@sbu_Bigboy) December 14, 2019

Musa was brought down in the 1st half and I believe it was a penalty. Here Moseamedi looks to be ahead, close call! pic.twitter.com/2MmosVa3Sv — Rodrygo (@SebothomaSolo) December 14, 2019

but Moseamedi was offside pic.twitter.com/VTqtA8PJV7 — Patrick T Phatudi (@PatrickTPhatud2) December 14, 2019

Lazy or not match fit!?

What your take on Affonso contribution besides getting them goals since his debut!.#S_TVNews pic.twitter.com/GiBuZzVTAy — Sundowns_TVNews (@S_TVNews_) December 14, 2019

Congratulations to @Masandawana for having won the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup. @cityfmjuba



📸: Mamelodi Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Kh0YUJsm3a — Town Far Fredo. (@townfarfredo) December 14, 2019

Congratulations to Liberia National Team Legend, Anthony Laffor and Mamelodi Sundowns on being the 2019 TELKOM champions. pic.twitter.com/TBkQJLcXBI — FOOTBALL FORUM (@FFfootballforum) December 14, 2019