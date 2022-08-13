PSG vs Montpellier: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Parisians have scored nine unanswered goals in their last two games

The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar are in ruthless form as Paris Saint-Germain are set to play their first home game of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season when they host Montpellier at the Parc des Princes, on Saturday.

Christophe Galtier started his new job with a trophy in two games, with PSG beating Nantes 4-0 to lift the Trophee des Champions before opening their domestic campaign with a 5-0 win at Clermont. PSG's unbeaten run now stands at 10 games in all competitions.

The visiting team were last involved in a five-goal thriller as they edged Troyes 3-2 in their opening game of the season.

PSG vs Montpellier date and kick-off time

Game PSG vs Montpellier Date August 13, 2022 Kick-off 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

How to watch PSG vs Montpellier on TV and live stream online

In the UK, PSG versus Montpellier can be watched live on BT Sport 2 or streamed live on the BT Player. Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and it can be streamed live on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Player U.S. beIN SPORTS fuboTV

PSG squad and team news

Paris continue to be without Julian Draxler on account of a knee problem, with no other fresh concerns other than Galtier hoping to rope in a forward to partner Kylian Mbappe who missed the last game due to an adductor injury.

Mbappe is set for his first game this season after missing the Nantes win through suspension as Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike are also looking towards their Ligue 1 debuts with the club.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Pereira, Vitinha, Sanches, Sarabia, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Dina-Ebimbe Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi, Ekitike

Montpellier squad and team news

Montpellier midfielder Jordan Ferri returns from suspension but will have to battle for a place instead of either Savanier or Joris Chotard. Sacha Delaye is ruled out, while Pedro Mendes is a doubt with a muscular problem.

Stephy Mavididi had to be taken off early in the Troyes win as the forward developed thigh problem after just 30 minutes that will keep him out of action for several weeks. However, Arnaud Nordin's recovery comes on time.

Montpellier possible XI: Omlin; Souquet, Esteve, Sakho, Sainte-Luce; Savanier, Chotard; Maouassa, Khazri, Nordin; Wahi