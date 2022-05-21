PSG vs Metz: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Paris Saint-Germain will look to close out Ligue 1 on a high note when they welcome Metz to face them at Parc des Princes this weekend.

Watch PSG vs Metz on fuboTV (try for free)

The champions are out to sign off the campaign in winning fashion - and may be providing a swansong for a superstar in Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Date May 21, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

2021-22 will be a strange campaign when PSG look back in years to come - a season where triumph is tempered by the exit of a superstar talent at the close of the campaign.

If this is Kylian Mbappe's farewell, he will want to sign off on a high note and give Parc des Princes something to remember him by.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Simons, Verratti; Di Maria, Messi, Neymar; Mbappe.

Position Metz roster Goalkeepers Oberhauser, Oukidja, Caillard, Ba Defenders Bronn, Udol, Jemerson, Cande, Delaine, Centonze, Kouyate, Mikelbrencis, Kana-Biyik, Cabit, Lacroix, Zilliox Midfielders Niakate, N'Doram, Traore, Boulaya, Nguette, Pajot, Sarr, Maiga, Ndiaga Yade, Amadou, Salif Mbengue, Jean Jacques Forwards Niane, De Preville, Ze, Joseph, Mafouta

There's only one way to stave off the direct drop for Metz - and that is to better Saint-Etienne on the final day.

Even then, they would be destined for the relegation play-offs - making this a must-win for momentum reasons too.

Predicted Metz starting XI: Caillard; Niakate, Bronn, Kouyate; Mikelbrencis, Sarr, Traore, Cande; Boulaya; Mafouta, Lamkel Ze.

Last five results

PSG results Metz results Montpellier 0-4 PSG (May 14) Metz 1-0 Angers (May 14) PSG 2-2 Troyes (May 8) Metz 3-2 Lyon (May 8) Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29) Montpellier 2-2 Metz (May 1) PSG 1-1 Lorient (Apr 23) Metz 0-1 Brest (Apr 24) Angers 0-3 PSG (Apr 20) Lorient 1-0 Metz (Apr 20)

Head-to-head