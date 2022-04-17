PSG vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Paris Saint-Germain will look to take another step towards reclaiming their Ligue 1 crown when they welcome second-place Marseille to face them at Parc des Princes this weekend.



It's a clash of the top two in the French top tier - and the hosts can move 15 points clear of their rivals if they come out on top in their tussle.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Date April 17, 2022 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch







Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

It's been a season of ups and downs for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but it looks like nothing can stop them moving towards a title triumph.

Lose here and they will still have a nine-point cushion - and victory may all but confirm their title, even if not on a technical level.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Position Marseille roster Goalkeepers Ngapandouentnbu, Gonzelez, Mandanda, Nazaretian, Vanni Defenders Saliba, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac, Lirola, Caprice Midfielders Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Lopez, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Souare, Bertelli, Targhaline, Sciortino, Nadir Forwards Milik, Henrique, Dieng, Bakambu, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani

The visitors look destined to finish a distant second behind their hosts in the long run, but victory on the road will at least make the last few weeks of the season a little more tense.

Jorge Sampaoli will have an eye on producing a major result against a team who have been known to misfire on the bigger occasions this term.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Under, Dieng, Payet.

Last five results

PSG results Marseille results Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9) PAOK 0-1 Marseille (Apr 14) PSG 5-1 Lorient (Apr 3) Marseille 2-0 Montpellier (Apr 10) Monaco 3-0 PSG (Mar 20) Marseille 2-1 PAOK (Apr 7) PSG 3-0 Bordeaux (Mar 13) Saint-Etienne 2-4 Marseille (Apr 3) Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Mar 9) Marseille 2-1 Nice (Mar 20)

Head-to-head