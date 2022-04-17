PSG vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Paris Saint-Germain will look to take another step towards reclaiming their Ligue 1 crown when they welcome second-place Marseille to face them at Parc des Princes this weekend.
Watch PSG vs Marseille on fuboTV
It's a clash of the top two in the French top tier - and the hosts can move 15 points clear of their rivals if they come out on top in their tussle.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
|Date
|April 17, 2022
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|PSG roster
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma
|Defenders
|Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes
|Midfielders
|Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala
Forwards
|Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi
It's been a season of ups and downs for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but it looks like nothing can stop them moving towards a title triumph.
Lose here and they will still have a nine-point cushion - and victory may all but confirm their title, even if not on a technical level.
Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.
|Position
|Marseille roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ngapandouentnbu, Gonzelez, Mandanda, Nazaretian, Vanni
|Defenders
|Saliba, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac, Lirola, Caprice
|Midfielders
|Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Lopez, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Souare, Bertelli, Targhaline, Sciortino, Nadir
|Forwards
|Milik, Henrique, Dieng, Bakambu, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani
The visitors look destined to finish a distant second behind their hosts in the long run, but victory on the road will at least make the last few weeks of the season a little more tense.
Jorge Sampaoli will have an eye on producing a major result against a team who have been known to misfire on the bigger occasions this term.
Predicted Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Under, Dieng, Payet.
Last five results
|PSG results
|Marseille results
|Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9)
|PAOK 0-1 Marseille (Apr 14)
|PSG 5-1 Lorient (Apr 3)
|Marseille 2-0 Montpellier (Apr 10)
|Monaco 3-0 PSG (Mar 20)
|Marseille 2-1 PAOK (Apr 7)
|PSG 3-0 Bordeaux (Mar 13)
|Saint-Etienne 2-4 Marseille (Apr 3)
|Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Mar 9)
|Marseille 2-1 Nice (Mar 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/24/2021
|Marseille 0-0 PSG
|2/7/2021
|Marseille 0-2 PSG
|1/13/2021
|PSG 2-1 Marseille
|9/13/2020
|PSG 0-1 Marseille
|10/27/2019
|PSG 4-0 Marseille