PSG vs Lorient: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will begin their Ligue 1 title defence with a clash against Lorient on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique's team is heading into a new season with future of several star players uncertain.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti may have already played their last game for the French champions. They ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors and although Neymar scored a brace in that game, the Brazilian is not part of the squad for the season opener.

Lorient are starting their season with the most difficult fixture of the campaign - an away trip to PSG's fortress. They finished 10th last season and will be hoping to take home a point against the clear favourites on Saturday.

PSG vs Lorient kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Lorient online - TV channels & live streams

The PSG vs Lorient fixture will be shown live on beIN Sports and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti will not be part of the PSG team for their season-opening match against Lorient on Saturday, and the trip is likely to leave the club very soon.

The relationship between Mbappe and the reigning Ligue 1 champions has become strained following the forward's announcement that he will not extend his contract, which is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

PSG have signed Ousmane Dembele but fans may have to see him on the field on his debut. Regarding injuries, the hosts will continue to be without Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, and Sergio Rico, while Layvin Kurzawa's participation is uncertain, having missed most of the previous season.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hernandez; Soler, Ugarte, Vitinha; Asensio, Ekitike; Lee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni Midfielders: Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe Forwards: Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele

Lorient team news

For their journey to Paris, the team will be without midfielder Quentin Boisgard, who is sidelined due to injury. Additionally, the status of 22-year-old defender Loris Mouyokolo remains uncertain for the opening match, as he is still on the mend from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Lorient predicted XI: Mvogo; Kalulu, Laporte, Meite, Talbi, Le Goff; Faivre, Makengo, Abergel, Le Bris; Dieng

Position Players Goalkeepers: Youfeigane, Mannone, Mvogo Defenders: Mendy, Sylla, Mendy, James, Laporte, Mouyokolo, Talbi, Le Goff, Meite, Yongwa, Kalulu, Silva Midfielders: Kari, Innocent, Mpembele Boula, Makengo, Ponceau, Abergel, Bellon, Boisgard, Faivre, Le Bris, Mvuka Forwards: Diarra, Aouchiche, Grbic, Tosin, Ndiaye, Kroupi, Kone, Pagis, Ismaheel, Cathline, Dieng, Doucoure, Moffi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 PSG 1 - 3 Lorient Ligue 1 November 2022 Lorient 1 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 April 2022 PSG 5 - 1 Lorient Ligue 1 December 2021 Lorient 1 - 1 PSG Ligue 1 January 2021 Lorient 3 - 2 PSG Ligue 1

