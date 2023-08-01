PSG vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between PSG and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan will meet in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The match will be a chance for both teams to test their new signings and get some valuable minutes ahead of the start of the new season.

PSG will be without their talisman Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window. The French champions have played three games in pre-season so far. They beat Le Havre and were held by Al Nassr before losing the game against Cerezo Osaka. For Inter, Lautaro Martinez scored four goals as they defeated Pergolettese in their first friendly of the pre-season. They were then held by Al Nassr.

The match is expected to be a close contest. PSG will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Cerezo Osaka, while Inter will be eager to show that they can compete with the best teams in Europe.

PSG vs Inter kick-off time

Date: August 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 am EDT Venue: Japan National Stadium

The game between PSG and Inter will be played at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The PSG vs Inter fixture will be shown live on PSG TV Premium across the world. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Hugo Ekitike was deployed as a centre forward in the previous match against Cerezo Osaka, where he successfully scored a goal. He is once again expected to spearhead the attack in this upcoming match.

Carlos Soler, Achraf Hakimi, Hernandez, and Neymar are also expected to feature in the starting XI for the game. Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe will be absent from the team as they wait to learn their next destination in the transfer window.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ugarte, Soler; Neymar, Ekitike, Asensio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier, Mouquet Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Bernat, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Nhaga Midfielders: E. Mbappe, Ugarte, Verratti, Ruiz, Asensio, Pereira, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaïre-Emery, Lemina Forwards: Neymar, Gharbi, Kang-In Lee, Ndour, Ekitike, Housni

Inter team news

Inter manager Inzaghi is likely to make a few alterations to the lineup that started the last match against Al-Nassr.

Thuram may make an appearance in the attacking third alongside Lautaro Martinez, while Cuadrado, another recent addition to the team, could be given a start.

Inter predicted XI: Stankovic; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Cuadrado, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Barella, Gosens; Martinez, Thuram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Calligaris, F. Stankovic, Di Gennaro Defenders: Darmian, Acerbi, De Vrij, Bastoni, Bisseck, Dimarco, Gosens, Dumfries, Cuadrado, Lazaro Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Sensi, Barella, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan Forwards: Martinez, Correa, Thuram, Esposito, Fabbian, A. Stankovic, Stabile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2019 PSG 1-1 Inter Friendly July 2016 Inter 1-3 PSG International Champions Cup December 2015 Inter 0-1 PSG Friendly December 2014 PSG 1-0 Inter Friendly

