PSG v Rennes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG v Rennes in Ligue 1 on TV and online in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier's men can shift their focus to the domestic league title after they were ousted by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

They are 10 points ahead of Marseille at the top and with just 11 rounds to go, and they should lift the title again in May, given they play to their potential. They are on a four-match winning streak in Ligue 1 and would like to stretch that to five games on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rennes head into this fixture on the back of a goalless stalemate against Auxerre. They have won just two of their last six matches in Ligue 1 which have seen them slip to fifth place. Les Rouges et Noir will be desperate to knock down PSG at their fortress to make a push for the top three, which gives them a chance to feature in the next edition of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes date & kick-off time

Game: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off: 12:05 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and can be live streamed on Sling TV.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS Sling TV

PSG team news and squad

Galtier has several injury concerns ahead of facing Rennes. Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe have been ruled out for the season. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Carlos Soler, Nordi Mukiele and Marquinhos are all doubtful after they were unable to train completely on Friday.

We might see 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu slotting into a makeshift backline to provide defensive cover to Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Pembele, Pereira, Bitshiabu, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Messi, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier. Defenders Bitshiabu, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele, Perreira. Midfielders Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Sanches, Zaire-Emery, Gharbi. Forwards Messi, Mbappe, Ekitike, Housni.

Rennes team news & squad

Rennes also have several injury concerns in Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku (hamstring), Xeka (ankle), Lorenz Assignon (knee), and Desire Doue (illness).

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence might be replaced by Hamari Traore in the starting XI.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; Traore, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi; Gouiri, Kalimuendo

Position Players Goalkeepers Alemdar, Mandanda, Salin. Defenders Theate, Rodon, Omari, Wooh, Belocian, Truffert, Meling, Spence, Traore, G. Doue. Midfielders Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Tait, Bourigeaud, Majer. Forwards Toko Ekambi, Salah, Doku, Gouiri, Kalimuendo.