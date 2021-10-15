PSG v Angers: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Paris Saint-Germain will herald the return of Ligue 1 domestic action as they look to bolster their place atop the summit against Angers at Parc des Princes.

Watch PSG v Angers on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to maintain their gap over their rivals at the top of the table - but they must do so without a fleet of key players, including Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games PSG vs Angers Date October 15, 2021 Times 3pm ET, 10pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Rico, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Bitshiabu, Alloh Midfielders Verratti, Rafinha, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Simon, Gharbi, Ebimbe, Michut, Bitumazala Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Yansane

Mauricio Pochettino's side are blessed with such riches that arguably a second-string side like the one they will field this weekend is still stuffed to the gills with talent.

But Sergio Ramos will still have to wait for a debut due to injury, while Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas are among the internationals for whom this game comes too early to feature.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Mendes; Gueye, Verratti, Wijnaldum; Mbappe, Icardi, Rafinha.

Position Angers roster Goalkeepers Bernardoni, Mandrea, Petkovic Defenders Doumbia, Ebosse, Traore, Boma, Thomas, Bamba, Manceau Midfielders Mendy, Mangani, Fulgini, Cabot, Boufal, Capelle, Fatar, Ounahi, Ali-Cho, Bobichon, Taibi, Lage, El Mellali Forwards Ninga, Bahoken, Thioub, Brahimi

It has been a barnstorming start to the campaign at Stade Raymond Kopa, with Angers firmly in the thick of a shock European race, lying fourth as they return from the international break.

Gerald Baticle does not have too many doubts for this crucial clash either, with Zinedine Ould Khaled the biggest concern for their trip to the capital.

Predicted Angers starting XI: Bernardoni; Manceau, Traore, Thomas; Cabot, Mendy, Mangani, Ebosse; Boufal, Bahoken, Ali-Cho.

Last five results

PSG results Angers results Rennes 2-0 PSG (Oct 3) Angers 3-2 Metz (Oct 3) PSG 2-0 Manchester City (Sep 28) Troyes 1-1 Angers (Sep 26) PSG 2-0 Montpellier (Sep 25) Angers 0-0 Marseille (Sep 22) Metz 1-2 PSG (Sep 22) Angers 1-4 Nantes (Sep 19) PSG 2-1 Lyon (Sep 19) Brest 1-1 Angers (Sep 12)

Head-to-head