PSG terminate Diarra deal and release him into free agent pool

The Ligue 1 champions have confirmed the departure of the midfielder, with the 33-year moving on having only spent 13 months with the club

Lassana Diarra is a free agent after coming to an agreement with to end his contract early.

Diarra was a surprise signing for PSG last January and made 10 appearances as Unai Emery's side romped to the title.

But under Emery's successor Thomas Tuchel he has played a minimal role, with only three league appearances this term.

Diarra's contract was set to expire at the end of the season but the former international was let go on Thursday.

"The club thanks Lassana for his professionalism throughout his time at Paris Saint-Germain and wishes him well for the next steps in his career," said a brief PSG statement.

Diarra, whose former clubs include , and , will be 34 in March.

PSG added to their midfield options in the January transfer window as international Leandro Paredes joined from Zenit.

However, they failed to convince to sell Idrissa Gueye despite a series of bids and Adrien Rabiot is not being considered for selection due to a contract standoff.

While moving to make Diarra part of their past, PSG have also made an annoucement regarding future plans.

The Ligue 1 champions have signed a multi-year sponsorship with hotel group Accor, which will become the club's principal sponsor.

ALL, a new loyalty scheme from the company, will be the brand displayed on the front of PSG's shirts from the 2019-20 season, replacing Dubai-based airline Fly Emirates.

Accor Group chairman and chief executive officer Sebastien Bazin is a former chairman of PSG, who are on track to easily defend their Ligue 1 title and lead 2-0 in their last-16 tie.

Thursday's announcement may be viewed as -owned PSG pivoting away from the United Arab Emirates, with the two countries involved in an ongoing diplomatic standoff.

PSG's finances are again being assessed by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body, with the club furiously denying reports in December they could be forced to sell Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to raise funds and avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions.