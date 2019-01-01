PSG target Doucoure will stay at Watford - Gracia

The midfielder has earned the attention of the French champions, but he won't be leaving the Premier League club any time soon

Watford boss Javi Gracia says he expects Abdoulaye Doucoure to remain with the club despite recent interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

In need of more depth in the centre of the pitch, PSG have been linked with the 26-year-old Doucoure, who joined Watford from Stade Rennais in 2016 for £8 million (£10.5m) and was recognized as the club's player of the year last campaign.

The midfielder, who is currently recovering from an injury, said he was "flattered' by PSG's interest, admitting that he hopes to test himself in the Champions League going forward.

Article continues below

Gracia previously admitted that Doucoure could leave Watford, like Brazilian star Richarlison before him, but the coach has changed his tune as the window moves towards its close.

"I think Doucoure will stay with us for the rest of the season. I don't have any news about the team," Gracia said

"Now we are trying to help him to recover as soon as possible because he is an important player for us.

"He has a little problem in his knee. He feels better day by day but I don't know. One week ago, I thought he would be ready quicker but it wasn't possible. I'm sure in the next days he will be ready."

Doucoure has played 78 games in England's top flight, scoring a total of nine goals in all competitions for Watford, with seven coming in 2017-18.

PSG have been linked with Leandro Paredes in recent weeks, with Thomas Tuchel saying that he is hoping the club can hurry up and add reinforcements.

Next up for Watford is a meeting with Tottenham on Wednesday, and Doucoure is expected to miss out as he continues to recover from that knee injury.

PSG, meanwhile, are set to visit Lyon on Sunday in a battle of two of France's top three teams.