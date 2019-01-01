PSG struggling to get over 'very, very bad' Man Utd defeat - Choupo-Moting

The Parisians allowed a two-goal lead to slip in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with fans continuing to voice displeasure

striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has admitted that the club's defeat to remains at the forefront of their minds, though he has called on fans to stick with the champions.

Having beaten the Red Devils 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, PSG succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Parc des Princes to crash out of Europe at the first knockout hurdle.

It marked the third time in successive seasons that the Parisians have been knocked out of the competition before the quarter-finals despite spending big on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Their performance in defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was widely panned, with the club's ultras reportedly writing a letter claiming the club was "the laughing stock of Europe" and "full of mercenaries".

Choupo-Moting, though, wished to make it clear that one of the world's most expensive squads are still hurting from the loss despite what outsiders may think of them.

"The only thing we can do is keep playing and give everything for this club, both for us and for the fans," he told reporters after scoring in PSG's 4-0 win over on Tuesday.

"Winning 4-0 was a good reaction, although we cannot erase what happened. It's still very, very bad. It's normal that it's still in our heads.

"The atmosphere was not good, because we are always very disappointed. It is very difficult to find the right words to explain what happened.

"It shows on the face of each player. It's hard, but we have to keep going."

On the reaction of supporters, he added: "They must know that we need them. They will think that these are just words, because we cannot erase what happened. Even I do not have the words to explain the defeat against Manchester United.

"It hurts even more because, before this match, everything was good, we had a very good season. We have a good team, with a good atmosphere and great fans. It's very painful that a single match provides this feeling."

PSG's European exit has seen some suggest that both Neymar and Mbappe could be on their way out of the club during the summer window, with heavily linked with both players.

Blancos president Florentino Perez even suggested that he could look to sign the duo following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as Madrid manager, but Choupo-Moting does not even want to consider the two most expensive players of all time departing the French capital.

"Frankly, I do not even think about that. I think they will stay at home, but I have something else in my head: the match against ."

PSG meet their old rivals Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday as they look to take another step towards sealing the Ligue 1 title.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently 17 points clear of second-placed with a game in hand and still have 11 league matches to play.