'We will do what is right' - PSG president issues update on Lionel Messi contract with current deal set to expire in 2023

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that a decision on Lionel Messi's contract will not be made until next year.

Messi out of contract in 2023

Could leave PSG soon

Questions over Mbappe too

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Argentine is set to meet Kylian Mbappe and France in the World Cup final later today, it remains unclear as to what the next step in their PSG careers will be. Indeed, the pair have both been subject to much speculation regarding their futures since the start of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted in La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the PSG president addressed the situation, saying: "Kylian has just signed a new contract, and Leo's lasts at least until the end of the season. Both, but in reality all of our players, are happy to play for PSG. Their most recent performances prove it, even before the World Cup. PSG have not lost a single match so far. And the women's PSG, as usual, is doing very well.

He added: "No decision on Messi's contract will be made until next year. Club and player will do what is right and in the best interests of both parties. We are all very happy right now, which is great"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has recently been linked with a move to MLS club Inter Miami, while there have been past suggestions that Mbappe could leave in January too. Despite that, both have been in fine form for club and country scoring and assisting at a prolific rate.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After the World Cup final, Messi and Mbappe will return to France with PSG top of Ligue 1. In Europe, they will begin preparations for a Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.