PSG on US TV: How to watch and live stream Ligue 1 matches

Paris Saint-Germain continues their title defence this week with a fixture against Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain is France's most successful team, having won over 40 trophies and is looking to add more silverware this season.

Thomas Tuchel was replaced by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino during the season, with the former Spurs boss having already won his own first piece of silverware as a manager as PSG lifted the Trophee des Champions.

A tenth Ligue 1 title for the Parisian club is the main aim this season as well as a big splash in Europe following last season's Champions League run which took PSG all the way to the final.

How to watch Bordeaux vs PSG on US TV

Bordeaux vs PSG can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial, and kicks off at 12pm PT and 3pm ET.

Pochettino has been handed a favourable fixture with an away trip to struggling Bordeaux, who has lost six of its last seven games.

PSG bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Monaco with a 4-0 win over Dijon - with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.

Mbappe, however, cannot be the main man again on Wednesday as he serves a yellow card suspension.

Neymar is closing in on a return, but will not feature as he looks to build fitness and feature in PSG's Champions League run.

Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi are expected to miss out again, but Leandro Paredes returns from suspension.

Toma Basic and Otavio are Bordeaux's biggest absentees, with Yacine Adli and Loris Benito back in contention after sitting out the defeat to Metz.

PSG on US TV in Ligue 1

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream March 3 12:00pm / 3:00pm Bordeaux vs PSG Fanatiz March 14 12:00pm / 3:00pm PSG vs Nantes Fanatiz March 21 12:00pm / 3:00pm Lyon vs PSG Fanatiz April 4 TBC PSG vs Lille Fanatiz

All of PSG's Ligue 1 games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

PSG in Ligue 1 table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Lille 27 17 8 2 30 59 2 PSG 27 18 3 6 44 57 3 Lyon 27 16 8 3 30 56 4 Monaco 27 17 4 6 19 55 5 Metz 27 11 8 8 7 41

PSG has won more games than any other team in Ligue 1, but six defeats so far this season sees them sit behind Lille in the table.

A win over Bordeaux would push them into top spot, but the battle for the title is very tight at the moment with only four points separating the top four.

Monaco's win over PSG in February put them back in the title race, which promises be the most exciting in years after a lengthy period of dominance by the French capital club.

PSG has another big fixture on the horizon with a visit to title rivals Lyon, while they are also in European action on March 10 as they look to secure progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

