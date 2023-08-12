Another new striker for PSG? Ligue 1 giants zoning in Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani after tying up Goncalo Ramos deal

- PSG prepare bid for Kolo Muani
- Frankfurt want €100m
- Goncalo Ramos already signed
WHAT HAPPENED? The French giants have already lost Lionel Messi, continue to freeze out Kylian Mbappe, and have told Neymar is he no longer needed. With that in mind, Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are rebuilding the attack.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos has already been signed from Benfica, and now a report from Germany states PSG are targeting Frankfurt's Kolo Muani.
AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Sky Germany, Frankfurt reportedly want €100 million (£86m/$109m) for the striker, although personal terms have already been agreed.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French behemoths could look a very different side by the end of the transfer window. Potentially, none of Messi, Neymar or Mbappe could be in the team, something that was unfathomable just a few months ago.