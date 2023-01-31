PSG have their winger! Ligue 1 giants reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan as Chelsea star forced out by Blues spending spree

Paris Saint-Germain have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea over the loan signing of winger Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech will join PSG on loan

Deal will not include buy obligation

Medicals ongoing before official announcement

WHAT HAPPENED? After hours of negotiations, GOAL can confirm that the two clubs have reached an agreement over the loan deal of the Morocco international, which does not include an obligation to buy. Ziyech landed in Paris to complete his medical while the clubs were still negotiating and should be confirmed as a PSG player soon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old falls victim to Chelsea's manic winter spending spree, whose tally reached eight new acquisitions with the deadline day transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record fee. Ziyech joins Jorginho out the exit door of Stamford Bridge, who moved to table-toppers Arsenal on a permanent deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: At PSG, meanwhile, there are thought to be no further last-minute additions, after Christophe Galtier secured his prized forward player. The most notable absentee will be Milan Skriniar who, despite reaching an agreement with the Parisiens, will run out his contract with Inter before landing in the French capital in the summer, and not this January like many PSG fans had hoped.

WHAT NEXT? With an agreement reached, it is only a matter of time before Ziyech's announcement as a new PSG player is made official.