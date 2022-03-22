'Project Adama' - Bayern & Canada star Davies reveals gym workout after return to training

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has vowed to bulk up after his return to training.

The full-back has not featured since December since he was diagnosed with a heart condition following a bout of Covid-19.

Davies has been left out of the Canada squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches but is continuing his work towards a return to the field by hitting the gym.

What has been said?

The 21-year-old posted a video on his Instagram story of him inside the gym.

He then shouts: "Time to get swole. Project Adama."

The Canada star is likely referring to Adama Traore, who drastically increased his upper-body strength over the space of a few years.

When will Davies play again?

It remains unclear when exactly Davies will be back in the Bayern Munich squad, but Julian Nagelsmann said last week that he could be back in time to face Villarreal in the Champions League next month.

"We have had a good checkup [on Friday] as well but it's just slowly getting back into it," the coach told reporters.

"He probably will be back in about three to four weeks, at least that is still our goal.

"So he will be playing that Champions League game hopefully against Villarreal if everything works as usual."

