President Weah salutes inspirational Mane after African Player of the Year success

The three-time winner of the award hopes aspiring footballers will look to the Liverpool star for inspiration

President of Liberia and three-time African Player of the Year George Weah has revealed his joy at seeing star Sadio Mane win the award for best player on the continent for the first time.

The international beat Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah to the honour on Tuesday, following a successful year with the Reds.

Mane, 27, won the , Uefa Super Cup, and Club World Cup with the Anfield giants in 2019, while being joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals.

Weah, via his Twitter account, praised the Liverpool man who finally picked up the gong at the fourth time of asking.

“I wish to congratulate Sadio Mane for winning the African Player of the Year Award,” President Weah tweeted.

“I am very proud of him for such a landmark achievement and hope that it will serve as an inspiration to other aspiring African professional footballers.”

He then said a word of prayer for the Senegalese forward.

“It is my prayer that he will continue to represent his country and Africa with grit and enthusiasm.”

Mane should make his first appearance since being crowned King of African football when Liverpool travel to Hotspur on Saturday evening, seeking to continue their unbeaten run in the top-flight.