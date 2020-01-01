Premier League to resume on June 17 with Man City vs Arsenal one of the first fixtures - report
The Premier League season will resume on June 17, with Manchester City's meeting with Arsenal one of the first matches to be played, the Telegraph is reporting.
Aston Villa's home clash with Sheffield United is another that will mark the return of the English top flight, the report claims, with both those particular matches the two 'games in hand' that were left unplayed prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting football.
The agreement comes after Premier League clubs met on Thursday to continue discussions over 'Project Restart, as England's top flight looks to get back underway after what will be over three months since the last game was played.
The Premier League are reportedly hoping to have the 2019-20 season wrapped up by August 2, with the FA Cup final then scheduled to take place a week later on the weekend of August 8-9.
