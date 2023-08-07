How to buy Premier League tickets: Season tickets, resale & more

Everything you need to know when it comes to purchasing a seat for some of the biggest football games

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing on earth quite like the Premier League, the biggest and arguably the best domestic football competition across the planet. For football fans, it is among the crown jewels of league competition, studded with some of the sport’s most beloved clubs and home to some of the game’s greatest modern superstars.

From perennial champions Manchester City, flush from finally ticking the treble off their list, to resurgent forces such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, through to European heavyweights like Liverpool and Chelsea, there’s a host of clubs set to fight it out over the course of a 38-match week season for the chance to be crowned kings of England.

But, getting your hands on a ticket to see one of the most popular shows in the world can be a tough ask if you are unprepared. Just how can you pick one up, and where? Allow GOAL to guide you through the process, including a team-by-team guide to where to purchase tickets, as well as answering any questions you may have over what you’ll need to get them.

How to buy Premier League tickets

The easiest and safest way to book tickets for Premier League matches is to buy them directly through the club you hope to catch in action. A club’s own ticket portal is nearly always the only official way to purchase your seat for a fixture.

Below, you can find a guide to the clubs involved in the 2023-24 Premier League season, along with links to their respective ticket portal pages on their websites.

List of 2023-24 Premier League clubs

Official ticket portals are not the only place to try and get your hands on tickets too, with StubHub also offering fans the chance to book their seat. As one of the most popular resale sites for events across the globe, they stock a variety of options for those chasing a spot at Premier League fixtures.

Remember, ensure you read the terms and conditions either through the club ticket portal or through StubHub to ensure you understand your purchase. Make sure you are buying from a trusted source, so as not to be exploited by touts.

FAQs

Where should I buy Premier League tickets from?

Supporters looking to purchase tickets for Premier League fixtures should purchase from official club ticket portals. In addition, those happy to purchase resale tickets can buy them through StubHub.

When do Premier League tickets go on sale?

The on-sale dates for Premier League fixtures can vary depending on a number of factors, including match week, opponent and television deals. Some games can be moved around to work around additional game commitments for clubs, or to suit broadcasters and their respective schedules.

Clubs also vary in when they release tickets. Some teams will put all of their home fixtures on sale for the Premier League season before the start of the campaign, while others will take a staggered approach, operating fixture sales on a month-by-month basis.

To confirm, simply visit your chosen club’s official ticket portal and see which fixtures they are currently listing for the on-sale period.

Getty Images

Can I buy a season ticket for a Premier League club?

The majority of fans in attendance at a Premier League fixture will be season ticket holders, those who have purchased a pass to follow their team at home across a full campaign.

Unfortunately, most Premier League teams do not offer season tickets to new buyers these days due to overwhelming demand. If you wish to be considered for a future season ticket, you can typically sign up to a club waiting list.

How do I check Premier League ticket availability?

As one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, tickets are often quickly sold for Premier League fixtures, meaning it is important to keep an eye on availability.

The easiest way to do so will be to keep an eye on respective club ticket portals and social media channels, to consider your options.

Can I buy Premier League tickets without a membership?

Most Premier League clubs run membership schemes, with nearly all giving priority to members when it comes to purchasing tickets. However, only a handful require fans to hold membership in order to buy a seat. Many others will allow fans without a membership to purchase a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Premier League tickets?

The smartest place to buy cheap tickets for Premier League fixtures will be through official club ticket portals. In spite of high demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for games at a lower price than the respective clubs involved.

Again, StubHub is also an option for those happy to explore the resale market. Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source rather than touts.

Can I buy Premier League hospitality tickets?

Getty Images

For those looking to enjoy a Premier League game in sumptuous comfort, you can explore a hospitality package for your trip. These can range from fine dining options to private boxes, allowing you to take in the atmosphere however you want.

Individual hospitality packages can be found through respective club ticket portals, where you can either make an expression of interest or purchase outright.

Will Premier League clubs sell tickets for other competitions?

Premier League clubs not only compete in top-flight action but will also play in the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season too. Teams enter both tournaments at different stages, dependent on their league finish the prior season.

Tickets for both events will be sold through club ticket portals. For the respective finals, additional tickets will be sold through the Football Association’s own ticket portal, which handles sales for events at Wembley Stadium.

Which Premier League teams are in Europe this season?

In addition to Premier League commitments and domestic cup fixtures, several clubs will also fill their midweek schedule with continental competitions this term, with eight teams set to feature across three competitions.

As incumbent holders, Manchester City will look to defend their UEFA Champions League crown in 2023-24, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United all returning to the competition after varying absences.

Liverpool and Brighton will meanwhile compete in the UEFA Europa League, with the latter making their continental bow. They are joined by West Ham, who won the UEFA Europa Conference League to book their place. The lone English entry into the latter competition is Aston Villa, after finishing seventh in the Premier League last term.

Tickets for European fixtures will be once again sold through respective official club ticket portals, though demand may be even higher for these games given the distinct prestige and honour of featuring in continental competition.