Premier League Summer Series: Fixtures, tickets & how to watch USA tour

Everything you need to know about the Premier League Summer Series 2023 in the US.

The first-ever edition of the Premier League Summer Series will be held in the USA between July 22 to July 30.

Six Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford and Aston Villa - will take part in the inaugural edition of the pre-season competition. The tournament will feature nine matches which will be played across five cities in the US.

Initially, the Summer Series was planned to be held ahead of the Premier League 2022/23 season but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Premier League Summer Series 2023, including how to buy tickets, where to watch games, fixtures and more.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 fixtures & results

Date Game Kick-off time Venue July 22 Chelsea vs Brighton 7pm ET/12am BST Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 23 Fulham vs Brentford 4pm ET/9pm BST Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 23 Newcastle vs Aston Villa 7pm ET/12am BST Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 26 Brentford vs Brighton 5.30pm ET/10.30pm BST Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 26 Fulham vs Aston Villa 7pm ET/12am BST Exploria Stadium, Orlando July 26 Chelsea vs Newcastle 8.15pm ET/1.15am BST Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 28 Brighton vs Newcastle 7.30pm ET/12.30am BST Red Bull Arena, Harrison July 30 Aston Villa vs Brentford 12pm ET/5pm BST FedExField, Landover July 30 Chelsea vs Fulham 2.45pm ET/7.45pm BST FedExField, Landover

The Summer Series kicks off on July 22 with Chelsea taking on Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Blues will next face Newcastle United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 26 before facing Fulham in the final game of the competition on July 30 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 tickets

Tickets for the Premier League Summer Series 2023 in the United States are available to buy now. You can purchase through the links below, subject to availability.

How to watch & stream Premier League Summer Series 2023?

All the Premier League Summer Series 2023 matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and can be streamed via Peacock.

When does Premier League Summer Series 2023 start?

The Premier League Summer Series 2023 is scheduled to begin on July 22 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with English giants Chelsea taking on Brighton.