Premier League ends agreement with Russian TV broadcaster amid Ukraine invasion as they make £1m donation

The Premier League has ended their agreement with Russian TV broadcaster Rambler (Okko Sport) amid the country's invasion of Ukraine invasion and made a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The decision was made to cancel the agreement with Sberbank-owned Rambler in a shareholders meeting in London on Tuesday.

The Premier League's partnership with the Russian broadcaster had been due to run until the end of the season, but all 20 clubs in the division have agreed to the suspension amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The top-flight have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: “The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

