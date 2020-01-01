Premier League clubs donate food to homeless after games postponed due to coronavirus

With games cancelled this weekend, a number of sides have decided to make the most of the food they had planned to sell to fans

and have donated over 1000 meals to the homeless after the coronavirus saw their respective Premier League games suspended this weekend.

Both clubs were set to host matches on Saturday but the competition has now been put on hold until April 3 as the world looks to contain the pandemic.

Villa were poised to welcome , who had young attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive for coronavirus on Friday. While Brighton were meant to tackle , who themselves have had manager Mikel Arteta diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rather than let their respective preparations go to waste however, both clubs decided to donate the stadium food they were planning to use to homeless charities.

"Brighton & Hove Albion have donated food purchased for the hospitality lounges and retail kiosks for the match against Arsenal, originally scheduled for Saturday, to the city’s homeless community," a statement from the club read.

"The move comes after Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas called on communities not to forget food banks and homeless charities during the coronavirus crisis, instead of panic buying.

"The club has donated all surplus fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products and sandwiches to Sussex Homeless Support, and a team from the organisation will be collecting the food from the American Express Community Stadium on Friday.

"It will then be used to serve and provide food across various night shelters and soup kitchens in and around the Brighton & Hove area.

"Sussex Homeless Support also supply food banks and provide a service to vulnerable people such as the elderly who may be isolated in their homes."

Villa meanwhile tweeted on Friday: "850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities."

Championship side also made a similar gesture with over 500 meals distributed to members of their community that needed it most.

The coronavirus has seen most top-flight competitions around the world suspended for the rest of March with question marks over how respective seasons will be finished.

Current Premier League leaders have welcomed the suspension of the competition, despite the small chance they could be denied the title should the entire season be cancelled.