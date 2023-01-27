Unnamed Premier League club gazumps PSG's pre-contract offer to Inter defender Skriniar

After Paris Saint-Germain looked to have wrapped up a deal for Inter's Milan Skriniar, a Premier League club has swooped in and bettered their offer.

WHAT HAPPENED? When the Slovakia international's rejected a new offer on his current deal - which expires in the summer - his move to the French capital appeared all but confirmed. Skriniar has been a long-term target of PSG since they failed to land him last summer. However, French outlet Foot Mercato has revealed that they now face some stern competition, after an unnamed English side entered the race for his signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report suggests that the contract offered by the club actually gazumps that of Les Parisiens, with Skriniar's camp thought to have demanded that PSG now match it. Inter, meanwhile, appear resigned to losing their star centre-back, and are holding out for a €20 million (£17.5m) transfer fee before the end of the January window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The latest information aligns with the insinuations made by Skriniar's agent Roberto Sistici, who revealed they had been in talks "with other clubs outside of Italy". For his part, Skriniar has made it clear he wants a move to the French capital, meaning the ball is now in PSG's court as to whether they match this unnamed offer.

WHAT NEXT FOR SKRINIAR? The Slovakia international will be absent from Inter's Serie A matchup against Cremonese on Saturday having been sent off in their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Empoli last weekend, and may be gone from the squad altogether by the time they host Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on January 31.