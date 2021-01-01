Premier League: Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester City - Who will finish in the top four?

Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City will battle it out on the final matchday of the Premier League for two top-four slots...

Th 2020-21 season of the Premier League is all set to experience a thrilling final matchday as three teams Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool are in contention for the two remaining top-four slots which guarantee Champions League football next season.

Manchester City have already won the title and their city rivals Manchester United are guaranteed of second place which means only the third and fourth places are up for grabs.

With Chelsea beating Leicester City on Tuesday night and Liverpool picking a comfortable 3-0 win over on Wednesday night, the Blues and the Reds currently occupy the third and fourth positions on the points table and Leicester City are placed fifth.

Who are Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool playing next?

The Blues played their final match away from home against Aston Villa, while Liverpool host Crystal Palace at the Anfield. Leicester City have the toughest fixture of the lot as they play host to Tottenham Hotspur in their final match. All the matches will be played on May 23 and the kick-offs will be simultaneously held at 8:30 PM (IST).

What does the Premier League table look like?

Teams M W D L GD PTS Manchester City (C) 37 26 5 6 46 83 Manchster United (Q) 37 20 11 6 28 71 Chelsea 37 19 10 8 23 67 Liverpool 37 19 9 9 24 66 Leicester City 37 20 6 11 20 66

How can Chelsea qualify for the Champions League?

If Chelsea win their tie against Villa they go through irrespective of what happens in the other two fixtures.

If they draw the tie then they will have to hope that either Liverpool or Leicester City drop points. If they lose then also they stand a chance of making the top-four but in that case either of the two sides have to lose their respective match as well.

However, if Chelsea lose and Liverpool and Leicester draw their games, then it will come down to goal difference between Chelsea and Leicester to determine who goes through.

Now, if Chelsea do drop out of top four after the final matchday, they can still qualify for the Champions League next season if they can win the upcoming Champions League final where they are set to take on Manchester City on May 29.

How can Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

A win more or less guarantees Liverpool a top-four finish unless Leicester manage to overhaul Liverpool's superior goal difference (GD). Liverpool have a better GD (24) than Chelsea (23) and Leicester (20). If Liverpool draw their next game, they will hope either Chelsea loses or Leicester draw or lose their game which would be enough for the Reds.

If Liverpool lose their next match, then they will hope Leicester also loses so that they can go through.

How can Leicester City qualify for the Champions League?

Defeat is not an option for Brend Rodgers' side if they want to achieve the Champions League slot. If they win their fixture, then they will hope that either of Chelsea or Liverpool drop points or ensure they win so big that they overhaul Liverpool's superior goal difference (+4).

If they managed to draw, then they have to hope that Liverpool lose their tie or Chelsea to suffer a heavy loss (by three goals or more).

Further reading

How to watch Premier League in India

Football on TV in India