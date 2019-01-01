Premier League captains: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & all 20 team skippers for the 2019-20 season

Which players have been given the honour of leading their English top-flight club?

The start of the 2019-20 Premier League season is finally here and the 20 competing clubs are all prepared for the nine-month slog to the finish line.

In the makeup of every club, one of the most important components is the club captain, who wears the armband on the pitch.

This figurehead is the leader of the club on the field but is also representative of the playing group off the field.

Goal has compiled a list of every Premier League club's captain as well as their vice captains.

Who are the Premier League captains in 2019-20?

Team Club Captain Vice Captain To be confirmed Nacho Monreal James Chester Jack Grealish Bournemouth Simon Francis Andrew Surman Lewis Dunk Glenn Murray Ben Mee Jack Cork Cesar Azpilicueta To be confirmed Luka Milivojevic Scott Dann Leighton Baines Seamus Coleman Wes Morgan Kasper Schmeichel Jordan Henderson James Milner David Silva Fernandinho Ashley Young Paul Pogba Jamaal Lascelles Paul Dummett Norwich Grant Hanley Alexander Tettey Billy Sharp To be confirmed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Oriel Romeu Hugo Lloris Harry Kane Troy Deeney Heurelho Gomes West Ham Mark Noble To be confirmed Conor Coady Ruben Neves

Arsenal are expected to confirm a new captain ahead of the season kick-off having been left without a named leader following the departure of Laurent Koscielny to .

Cesar Azpilicueta is the favourite to take the Chelsea armband on a permanent basis having deputised for Gary Cahill last season and David Silva has assumed the responsibility after Vincent Kompany joined .

Antonio has left Manchester United and Ashley Young is now the elder statesman in the team, with the likes of Paul Pogba and David de Gea seen as second captains.

Liverpool's captain is Jordan Henderson and James Milner takes the armband in Henderson's absence.

You can see the full list of captains above.

Who are the new Premier League club captains?

There are three players who have become captain of their Premier League club for this season - Silva (Manchester City), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) and Lewis Dunk (Brighton).

Silva has stepped into the role at the Etihad after the departure of Kompany, Cahill has relinqusihed the job at Chelsea and has been replaced by Azpilicueta, while Bruno's retirement sees Dunk become Brighton's skipper.

What is a vice captain?

A vice captain is the second captain of the team who takes the armband when the captain is not available to play for whatever reason.

The vice captain performs the same role as the captain on the pitch and is usually another well respected member of the dressing room.

It is normal for clubs to have a number of captains and an established pecking order, with some clubs naming up to four captains.