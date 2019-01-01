Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 14
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
The second round of the 2019 Super League in the fasting month of Ramadan takes place this weekend, with the top two teams set to keep their spots regardless of what happens.
Leaders JDT (33 points) and second-placed Pahang (25) will ensure they both keep their positions regardless of the results.
Selangor (21) in third will either keep their spot or drop down one place.
Fourth-placed Kedah will host fifth Melaka United with both teams tied on 19 points, and the two teams can climb up to third or drop all the way down to eighth.
Perak (17) can go up as high as fourth, or drop all the way down to ninth.
PKNS FC and Terengganu FC are both on 16 points, and can end up between fifth and ninth places after matchday 14 is played.
Petaling Jaya City (14) have a shot of going up to sixth, or dropping down to as low as 11th place.
PKNP FC and Kuala Lumpur, both on 11 points, have a range between ninth and 12th.
Felda United (8), having dropped down to the bottom of the standings for the first time this season after their heavy defeat in the previous round, can still leave the relegation zone by going up to 10th.
