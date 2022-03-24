Portugal vs Turkey: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head with Turkey for a shot at reaching the final hurdle to the Qatar 2022 World Cup when the pair meet in the Path C semi-final of the UEFA second round of qualification at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The veteran striker was expected to compete at possibly his last edition of the game's biggest tournament before his nation came up short to Serbia in Group A - and now they face a must-win match to even get themselves to the final match of their four-team pathway.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Portugal roster Goalkeepers Patricio, Costa, Sa Defenders Guerreiro, Fonte, Soares, Cancelo, Mendes, Dalot, Inacio, Djalo Midfielders Moutinho, Carvalho, B. Silva, Pereira, Fernandes, Nunes, Otavio, Vitinha Forwards Ronaldo, A. Silva, Guedes, Jota, Felix, Leao

Cristiano Ronaldo has 90 minutes - and maybe more - to save his World Cup dream, but Portugal will have to do it the hard way with a few key absences.

Pepe will miss the match through a case of Covid-19, while Ruben Dias has already been ruled out injured, presenting some headaches at the back - but their captain will intend to drag his side all the way by their feet if he has to.

Predicted Portugal starting XI: Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Inacio, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Pereira, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

Position Turkey roster Goalkeepers Cakir, Bolat, Bayındır Defenders Erkin, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Demiral, Celik, Aziz, Muldur, Kabak, Yılmaz Midfielders Calhanoglu, Yazici, Kokcu, Omur, Tokoz, Antalyali, Kutlu, Sinik Forwards Yilmaz, Under, Unal, Akturkoglu, Dursun, Akgun, Bozok

Turkey know they arrive as underdogs to this game - but that will simply fire them up all the more to end their hosts' hopes of handing their star man a send-off on the biggest stage possible.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is the likely cog that will help the machine tick for them, but it will still be an uphill battle for them to spring a shock in Portugal.

Predicted Turkey starting XI: Cakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Erkin; Under, Calhanoglu, Antalyali, Akturoglu; Yilmaz, Yazici.

Last five results

Portugal results Turkey results Portugal 1-2 Serbia (Nov 14 2021) Montenegro 1-2 Turkey (Nov 16 2021) Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal (Nov 11 2021) Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar (Nov 13 2021) Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg (Oct 12 2021) Latvia 1-2 Turkey (Oct 11 2021) Portugal 3-0 Qatar (Oct 9 2021) Turkey 1-1 Norway (Oct 8 2021) Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal (Sep 7 2021) Netherlands 6-1 Turkey (Sep 7 2021)

Head-to-head