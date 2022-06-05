Portugal vs Switzerland: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With one eye on Qatar 2022 at the end of the year, both European heavyweights are looking to gauge their quality against each other

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Sunday, with Portugal and Switzerland meeting in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hosts and their visitors to Lisbon are both set to take the stage at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year, and will use this encounter as a further springboard to assess where they stand ahead of the tournament.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Portugal roster Goalkeepers Costa, Patrício, Silva Defenders Pereira, Carmo, Duarte, Cancelo, Dalot, Pepe, Mendes, Guerreiro Midfielders Fernandes, Moutinho, Palhinha, Nunes, Otávio, Neves, Vitinha, Carvalho Forwards A. Silva, B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota, Guedes, Leão, Horta

A Nations League draw to kick off the summer against neighbours Spain may well be a good result for a Portugal side that rested their skipper and biggest weapon from the off.

Injury aside, it is unlikely Cristiano Ronaldo will be benched for this encounter on home soil, with the Manchester United star surely set to lead the line.

Predicted Portugal starting XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Pereira, Guerreiro; Silva, Neves, Fernandes; Jota, Ronaldo, Leao

Position Switzerland roster Goalkeepers Sommer, Mvogo, Omlin, Kobel Defenders Rodriguez, Schar, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Mbabu, Cömert, Lotomba Midfielders Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber, Freuler, Sow, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Bottani Forwards Seferovic, Embolo, Gavranović, Vargas, Okafor

Defeat out of the gate against Czech Republic wasn't the start envisioned by the Rossocrociati, especially in a World Cup year where they must face Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Their task does not get any easier on the road in Portugal, with old heads like Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri likely to be instrumental in helping them steady the ship.

Projected Switzerland starting XI: Sommer; Widmer, Schar, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Shaqiri, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Okafor, Seferovic

Last five results

Portugal results Switzerland results Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2) Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2) Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia (Mar 29) Switzerland 1-1 Kosovo (Mar 29) Portugal 3-1 Turkey (Mar 24) England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26) Portugal 1-2 Serbia (Nov 14 2021) Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria (Nov 15 2021) Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal (Nov 11 2021) Italy 1-1 Switzerland (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head