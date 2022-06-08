Portugal vs Czech Republic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Sunday, with Portugal and the Czech Republic meeting in a Group A2 encounter.
Cristiano Ronaldo's hosts got their first win of the new campaign against Switzerland last time out in stirring fashion, and with Qatar 2022 just around the corner, will want to continue to warm up in good form.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Portugal vs Czech Republic
|Date
|June 9, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Portugal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Costa, Patricio, Silva
|Defenders
|Pereira, Carmo, Duarte, Cancelo, Dalot, Pepe, Mendes, Guerreiro
|Midfielders
|Fernandes, Moutinho, Palhinha, Nunes, Otavio, Neves, Vitinha, Carvalho
Forwards
|A. Silva, B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota, Guedes, Leão, Horta
The choice to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal's opener did not pay off for the hosts - but his superb return against Switzerland certainly did.
The skipper appears a lock to remain as Fernando Santos and company continue to fine tune ahead of the end of the year.
Predicted Portugal starting XI: Patricio; Cancelo, Pereira, Duarte, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao
|Position
|Czech Republic roster
|Goalkeepers
|iVaclík, Pavlenka, Staněk
|Defenders
|Brabec, Coufal, Mateju, Zima, Jemelka, Petrasek, Havel, Zelený
|Midfielders
|Soucek, Jankto, Pesek, Sadilek, Cerny, Lingr, Krejci, Kalvach, Vlkanova
|Forwards
|Hlozek, Kuchta, Jurecka
There will be no Qatar dream for the Czech Republic after Sweden knocked them out of the running in March, but they still have a competition to compete in now.
They'll hope they can give a good account of themselves - and stay in the hunt for a surprise high finish in the Nations League.
Projected Czech Republic starting XI: Vaclik; Mateju, Brabec, Zima; Coufal, Kral, Soucek, Havel; Hlozek, Kuchta, Pesek
Last five results
|Portugal results
|Czech Republic results
|Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Jun 5)
|Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2)
|Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2)
|Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia (Mar 29)
|Wales 1-1 Czech Republic (Mar 29)
|Portugal 3-1 Turkey (Mar 24)
|Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (Mar 24)
|Portugal 1-2 Serbia (Nov 14 2021)
|Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia (Nov 16 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/21/2012
|Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal
|6/11/2008
|Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal
|3/23/1996
|Portugal 0-1 Czech Republic