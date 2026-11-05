'One of the most difficult days' - Portugal President pays emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following international retirement

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The President of the Portuguese Republic has issued a moving statement following Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to bring the curtain down on his legendary international career. The head of state offered his gratitude to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his decades of service to the national team.

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A presidential salute to a national icon

Portugal President Antonio Jose Seguro has led the national tributes to Ronaldo after the legendary forward officially announced his retirement from international football. The news, which broke on the eve of the latest squad announcement, has sent shockwaves through the sporting world, marking the end of an era for the Selecao. Seguro took to social media to express the nation's collective gratitude for everything the Al-Nassr star has achieved in the famous red and green shirt.

In a heartfelt message posted on the official Presidency Instagram account, the head of state acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment for the 41-year-old. The President highlighted Ronaldo's role not just as a footballer, but as a global ambassador who consistently elevated the profile of his homeland. The tribute reflected the deep bond between the player and the Portuguese public that has been forged over more than two decades at the highest level of the game.

“On behalf of Portugal, I thank Cristiano Ronaldo for the way he represented the National Team, inspired the Portuguese people and took the name of Portugal around the world. I imagine that this is one of the most difficult days of Cristiano Ronaldo's sporting life, but I am certain that, as has happened so many times, he has the Portuguese people by his side,” the President wrote in his official statement, as reported by A Bola.

Unwavering dedication to the Selecao

The presidential tribute continued by focusing on the incredible work ethic that defined Ronaldo's time with the national side. From his debut as a teenager to becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in international football history, Ronaldo's commitment has never been questioned. Seguro emphasised that while his playing days for the country have concluded, his connection to the land of his birth remains as strong as ever through his enduring legacy.

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“I also know that Portugal will continue to count on his love for the country, which he will always represent with the dedication he put into every training session, every game, every goal that filled everyone with joy. Best of luck, Cristiano. And thank you very much,” the President added.

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Prime Minister hails eternal legacy

Luís Montenegro, the Prime Minister of Portugal, also shared his own message of appreciation for the departing captain. Montenegro emphasised that while Ronaldo's playing days for the Selecao are over, his influence remains a permanent fixture of the country's sporting identity. He posted a simple but powerful "Thank you" to start his message, signalling the collective sentiment of the Portuguese public.

The Prime Minister noted that the striker's impact extends far beyond the boundaries of the football pitch. "What you did on the pitch for Portugal will echo for eternity. And now, off the pitch, you will continue to be Portugal in the world," Montenegro added.

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Looking toward the future

While the country reflects on the past, the focus will soon shift to who can step into the leadership role left vacant by the iconic No. 7. The Portuguese Football Federation has already released emotional content looking back at his most iconic moments, including his tears during the World Cup. It is clear that while the player is moving on, the impact of his 200-plus caps and century of goals will be felt for generations to come.