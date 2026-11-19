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Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs has emerged as a January transfer target for Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton and Brentford. The 22-year-old impressed Premier League scouts on Tuesday evening by scoring his first senior goal for Portugal while wearing the iconic No. 7 shirt.

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English clubs monitor Belgian standout

According to TEAMtalk, a winter move back to England is becoming an increasing possibility for Forbs as several top-flight clubs weigh up formal approaches. Villa are described as huge admirers of the Portuguese attacker, while Newcastle, Brighton, Everton and Brentford are all keeping close tabs on his progress. Representatives from multiple Premier League sides were understood to be in attendance on Tuesday night to watch him in action.

Historic jersey accompanies international winner

Forbs made a memorable return to British soil during that midweek international fixture, netting the winning goal to fire Portugal to victory over Wales. The decisive strike marked his maiden senior international goal and carried added significance as he became the first player to inherit the nation's famous No. 7 jersey following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement.

That eye-catching display on the international stage built directly on his electric club form in Belgian football this season. Across his opening 10 Jupiler Pro League outings in 2026-27, the winger has contributed three goals and five assists, while also recording two goals and three assists across four Champions League appearances for Brugge.

Belgian switch revives promising career

A graduate of Ajax's renowned youth academy, Forbs is already familiar with English football after spending the 2024 campaign on loan at Wolves. However, the report notes that his brief spell at Molineux is not regarded as a fair reflection of his true ability or long-term ceiling in the game.

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His permanent switch to Brugge in the summer of 2025 has provided the ideal platform to rebuild his reputation and elevate his overall performances to another level. Now delivering consistent end product, his pace, direct running and chance creation in the final third have convinced English recruitment chiefs that he possesses the exact qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League.

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Winter window tests Brugge resolve

The outlet confirms that Premier League interest is genuine as clubs assess their attacking options ahead of the January window reopening. Because Forbs remains tied to a contract with Brugge running until June 2029, the Belgian side hold a strong negotiating position heading into the new year. Even so, his rapid rise in domestic and European competition ensures his name will remain prominent throughout the winter market.