Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Champions League holders make a short trip for a Cascadia Cup clash - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS term edges closer to the postseason campaign this week with another blockbuster clash, as Portland Timbers welcome Seattle Sounders to face them at Providence Park.

The Cascadia Cup is on the line for the hosts as they welcome their Pacific Northwest arch-rivals to town - but even with form failing them, the Champions League holders will prove a tough nut to crack.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Date August 26, 2022 Times 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Portland roster Goalkeepers Bingham, Sulte, Ivacic, Vom Steeg Defenders Van Rankin, Bravo, Zuparic, Rasmussen, McGraw, Tuiloma, Bonilla, Mabiala, Mosquera Midfielders Blanco, Williamson, Fochive, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno, Loría, Bodily Forwards Mora, Niezgoda, Gutiérrez, Ikoba, Asprilla, Fogaça

Unbeaten in their three matches with the rest of their rivals in this part of the world this term, Portland know a draw would be enough to see them win the round-robin honour between them, the Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps.

What's more, with all three within a point of each other and knocking on the door of the postseason race, victory would go a long way to boosting their hopes of an outside run to the MLS Cup.

Predicted Portland starting XI: Ivacic; Bravo, Zuparic, Mabiala, Van Rankin; Asprilla, Chara, Loria, Williamson; Chara, Niezgoda.

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Thomas, Cleveland Defenders Arreaga, Nouhou, Ragen, Gómez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders João Paulo, Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, Roldán, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Léo Chú, Dobbelaere, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidíaz , Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

2022 will go down in history as the season the Sounders were crowned continental champions - but should they fail to make the postseason push, it will be curious to see how fondly they are remembered.

Victory over Portland would keep them in the hunt for further silverware with the Cascadia Cup too, setting up a must-win clash with the Whitecaps next month if they do so.

Predicted Seattle starting XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo; Rowe, Rusnak; Vargas, Lodeiro, Morris; Ruidiaz.

Last five results

Portland results Seattle results Sporting KC 4-1 Portland (Aug 21) Galaxy 3-3 Seattle (Aug 19) Toronto 3-1 Portland (Aug 13) Seattle 1-2 Real Salt Lake (Aug 14) Portland 1-1 Dallas (Aug 6) Atlanta 2-1 Seattle (Aug 6) Portland 1-1 Nashville (Aug 3) Seattle 1-0 Dallas (Aug 2) Minnesota 4-4 Portland (Jul 30) LAFC 2-1 Seattle (Jul 29)

Head-to-head