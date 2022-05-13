Portland Thorns FC vs OL Reign: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

OL Reign and the Portland Thorns will meet on Friday in a NWSL match. With the Challenge Cup over, these sides are looking to get off to strong starts to the regular season. Portland has won its only match so far, while OL Reign has a draw and a loss.

These teams last met in the Challenge Cup group stage in April, with OL Reign winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rose Lavelle in the 74th minute.

Ahead of the match, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Portland Thorns FC vs OL Reign Date May 13, 2022 Times 10:30pm ET, 7:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), NWSL matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBSSN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position OL Reign roster Goalkeepers Ivory, Dickey, Tullis-Joyce Defenders Barnes, Cook, Huerta, Lopez, Hiatt, Miramontez, Malonson, McClernon Midfielders Stanton, Quinn, Angelina, Fishlock, Athens, Canales, Lavelle, Van der Jagt Forwards Watt, Balcer, Rapinoe, Latsko, King, Kajan

The Reign opened this NWSL season with a 2-1 loss to Washington, then drew Racing Lousivlle 2-2, with Tziarra King scoring a pair of goals. But it was a Bethany Balcer own goal in the 60th minute that kept OL Reign from achieving victory.

The team won the West Division in the NWSL Challenge Cup, but was knocked out in its first playoff match, falling on penalty kicks 9-8 against Washington.

Last season, the Reign finished the regular season in second place behind the Thorns. But like the Thorns, the team’s playoff run lasted one game, as it fell to Washington 2-1 i the semifinals.

Projected OL Reign starting XI: Huerta, Cook, Hiatt, Barnes, Quinn, Fishlock, Watt, Lavelle, King, Angelina; Tullis-Joyce

Position Portland Thorns roster Goalkeepers Bixby, A. Smith, Hogan Defenders Sauerbrunn, Menges, Kuikka, Pogarch, Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Betfort Midfielders Sugita, Rodriguez, Sinclair, Moultrie, Coffey, Ruan, Provenzano, Porter Forwards S. Smith, Beckie, Dunn, Everett, Weaver, Beckman

The Thorns defeated Kansas City 3-0 in its first match of this NWSL season. Morgan Weaver, Christine Margaret Sinclair and Sophia Smith each scored goals in the victory.

In the Challenge Cup, Portland finished second in the West Division, with three wins, one tie and two losses. The team failed to advance to the knockout phase and wasn’t able to repeat as Challenge Cup champions.

In last year’s regular NWSL season, the Thorns won their second NWSL Shield for having the best regular season record, but the team was knocked out by the Chicago Red Stars in the semifinals.

Projected Portland Thorns starting XI: Hubly, Menges, Nally, Kuikka, Rodríguez, Coffey, Sinclair, Klinngenberg, Smith, Weaver

Last five results

Reign results Thorns results OL Reign 2-2 Racing Louisville (May 8) Portland 3-0 Kansas City (Apr 30) OL Reign 0 (8)-(9) 0 Washington (May 4) Angel City 1-0 Portland (Apr 24) Washington 2-1 OL Reign (May 1) Portland 3-2 San Diego (Apr 17) San Diego 1-1 OL Reign (Apr 23) Portland 0-1 OL Reign (Apr 2) OL Reign 2-1 Angel City (Apr 17) Portland 3-0 Angel City (Mar 29)

