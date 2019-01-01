POLL RESULTS: Fans back Super Eagles to outshine Algeria

Goal asked you, the readers, to predict who will win Sunday's Afcon semi-final cracker, and majority have predicted a Super Eagles triumph

As prepare to face , 89 percent ofreaders believe the Super Eagles will soar higher.

We asked you to register your vote ahead of this evening’s semi-final in Cairo, where both sides will hope to earn a final berth.

The Desert Foxes, who were champions in 1990, eliminated Cote d’Ivoire via penalties and will hope to clip the Super Eagles’ wings to reach their first final since winning it.

Who will make it to the final? #AFCON2019 — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 13, 2019

However, only 11% of voters based in Nigeria feel Djamel Belmadi’s men will come out victorious, while a massive 89% are sure the three-time African kings will progress.

While Nigeria have been scoring goals, they still have to get their combinations right at the back to avoid conceding. They have conceded five goals so far in .

Algeria on the other hand, boast a solid backline beaten only once, and a devastating attack, having scored 10 times so far.

This will be the seventh encounter between these countries at Afcon, with result perfectly balanced: three wins for each side and two draws.

Get in touch with us on Twitter and Facebook to have your say on the outcome of the game!