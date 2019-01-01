Pogba & Wan-Bissaka left out of Man Utd's squad for AZ clash with Shaw & Martial still absent

The Red Devils will be without a key quartet for their latest outing in the Europa League, as an injury crisis mounts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have not been included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for a trip to AZ in the on Thursday night.

Pogba made his return to United's starting XI following an ankle injury on Monday night, playing the full 90 minutes of a 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka ended up missing the Premier League encounter through illness, with Ashley Young drafted in to replace him on the right-hand side of the defence.

Both men will be absent once again for the Red Devils' latest European fixture, with Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial also still on the sidelines recovering from injury.

United have released a statement confirming the news on their official website this morning, which reads: "As confirmed by Ole in his press conference following Monday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones will sit out the trip with injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw also haven't travelled.

"Wan-Bissaka missed the clash with the Gunners due to tonsilitis, while Shaw has been absent since picking up a hamstring injury during the match in August.

"Following a specialist's opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against in August. Updates will follow in due course."

📝 Ole has confirmed our 21-man squad for tomorrow's game v AZ Alkmaar, plus an injury update. #MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2019

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes are back after recovering from respective knocks, while Brandon Williams has also been included after making his first-team debut in a third-round win over Rochdale last week.

Solskjaer's latest squad contains 10 academy graduates in total, with the likes of Tahith Chong and James Garner also in line to feature at AFAS Stadion.

United will be aiming to secure a second successive win in Group L, having beaten Astana 1-0 thanks to a Mason Greenwood strike on September 19.

A comfortable win could help relieve some of the pressure on Solskjaer, who has overseen the club's worst start to a Premier League season since 1989.

The Red Devils have only managed to pick up nine points out of a possible 21, with a worrying gap between themselves and their top-four rivals already starting to emerge.

After facing AZ, Solskjaer will prepare his team for a crucial showdown against Newcastle at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.