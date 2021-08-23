Pogba wants Manchester United titles not records as Frenchman feels 'good' at Old Trafford

The World Cup winner continues to see a move elsewhere speculated, but he says he is focused on tangible success

Paul Pogba has helped Manchester United to a record-setting start to the 2021-22 campaign, but the Red Devils remain a work in progress and the Frenchman admits tangible success is most important.

The most decorated side in English football last claimed a major trophy back in 2017, with a barren run at Old Trafford set to hit the five-year mark this season.

Pogba could have a pivotal role to play to bring that run to a close, with the World Cup winner contributing five assists in two games while United have extended their unbeaten away record to 27 games.

What has been said?

Pogba told MUTV: "It’s always great, but I prefer to win the league and not have the record.

"It’s good, it’s positive, next time what we want to have a record of is winning away – that would be the best and not draw when we know we can win these games, the same [with a] clean sheet. We learn from that, stay positive and we go again."

Will Pogba remain at Man Utd?

Pogba has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and continues to see a move elsewhere mooted, with Paris Saint-Germain among those said to be keen on doing a deal.

He is, however, feeling happy in his current surroundings and offering no indication he will be pushing for a move.

The France international said: "I think I’m good, I’m good. The team, we all good. Training well, we came back very focused as always and like I said I always give my best on the pitch and give my heart to help my team-mates.

"So we need to keep it up, we keep improving and I wanted to win today – that’s why I’m disappointed with the result.”

